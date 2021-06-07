FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP – AEW Dynamite Roundtable w/Keller & Dehnel & Sage: Analysis of Double or Nothing fallout, Inner Circle celebration, Britt celebration, Dustin vs.Comoroto, more (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel and Tyler Sage for a special Roundtable podcast discussing last Friday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a late night timeslot. They cover the highs and lows from the Inner Circle celebration to Britt Baker’s celebration to the debut of Andrade with Vickie Guerrero to Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto to the Bunny vs. Red Velvet match and much more. This essentially replaces the usual Dynamite Post-show, but rather than streaming live after the show with a single cohost and callers, because of the special timeslot, they switched to a Roundtable format.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO