VIP AUDIO 6/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotlines (August 2003): Goldberg trouble fitting in backstage, low-rated Raw, RVD’s locker room heat, flying beer bottle, first MLW TV review, WWE financials, more (34 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to two of the earliest Wade Keller Hotlines from August 2003.

This first Wade Keller Hotline Flashback was recorded and originally published on August 26, 2003 covering the following topics: Rating for one of worst Raws ever, Shane McMahon wrestles main event, McMahon family overexposure on TV, WWE Financials analysis, first MLW TV review, Summerslam fallout, and more.

This second Wade Keller Hotline Flashback was recorded and originally published on August 27, 2003 covering the following topics: More details on how thrilled WWE was with the Raw ratings with an experimental format to the show, Jonathan Coachman’s future, issues Goldberg is having fitting in with the rest of the WWE locker room, a funny story on how wrestlers who were dressing were startled by a flying beer can, how RVD had locker room heat for his stiff work in the ring and backstage attitude, and more.

