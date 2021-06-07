6/7 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on more Hell in a Cell build, Lashley-McIntyre contract signing, Baszler visits Alexa’s playground

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 7, 2021

LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after the show, join PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn live with guest cohost Robert Vallejos from the “MMATalk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-Smith introduced the show as Randy Orton’s music played. Orton and Riddle made their way to the ring. The Viking Raiders, New Day, Mace & T-Bar, and Lince Dorado were already in the ring. Smith said they were kicking off Raw with a tag team’ battle royal. A.J. Styles & Omos walked onto the stage. Styles thanked everyone for showing up for a “State of the Tag Team Division Address.” He said they’d be back on the road next month, and they want to defend the tag titles against the very best WWE has to offer. Styles said New Day are legendary national treasures. The did hp thrusts and gyrations near the ropes. Styles said regarding Mace & T-Bar, they only know that they’re big, mean, and like to fight, but otherwise don’t know much of anything about them. Styles said Dorado is out there alone because his partner got hurt, so he’s impressed he’s out there fighting alone. He told Dorado that he does amazing things in the ring he otherwise only sees in video games. He said he imagines he was Dorado’s favorite wrestler growing up.

Styles then said, “And then we have R-K-Bro!” A “Bro” chant was piped in. Styles said they’re goofballs, but it works. Omos said he and Styles are magnificent, stupendous, handsome, and phenomenal. Kofi said they are deplorable and detestable. “Or as we used to say in 2017-2018, Booty.” He said they still aren’t a registered tag team. Styles said they don’t need papers because they have the Raw Tag Team Championship. He said they’re just trying to be nice. Orton said if he wants to be nice, he should shut his damn mouth. Riddle told Styles he has a lot of experiencing shutting up. He explained how he has to just lock his mouth with an imaginary key. He said it’s done wonders for his relationship with Randy. Riddle showed off a new t-shirt of a snake on a scooter. He started talking about his uncle with a pet snake and Orton had him lock his mouth with the imaginary key. Orton put the imaginary key in his boot. Miz’s music played.

John Morrison rolled Miz out in a wheelchair. Miz apologized for interrupting. Morrison called him brave for even being there. Miz said at Backlash, he was tragically injured. He said the division has become dry. Morrison produced his dipstick to moisten everything up. Morrison said, “Johnny Drip Drip is going to mop you guys up in this battle royal.” Graves called it an act of bravery to enter this alone. Morrison let go of Miz’s wheelchair and Miz rolled out of control down the ramp. They did the slo-mo effect that they use for Morrison as Miz made terrified faces.

Orton and Riddle gave RKOs to each member of New Day before the bell. Orton gae Dorado. Smith said they are underway in the battle royal (even though the bell hadn’t rung). They cut to a break as the rest of the wrestlers surrounded Orton and Riddle.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match wasn’t actually underway, technically. Rookie mistake by Smith.) [c]

-They showed Bobby Lashley backstage in the suite surrounded by five women fawning over him as he held the WWE Title belt over his shoulder. MVP stood behind them proudly.

-They announcers hyped the contract signing for Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

(1) TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL – Winner Gets Raw Tag Team Title match

The bell rang to get the match officially underway. Miz watched from ringside. Styles joined the announcers on commentary. Morrison sprayed Lince with the the Nerf “Drip Stick” as he was trying to knock Morrison to the floor. Morrison then roundkicked Lince over the top rope to the floor. When T-Bar and Mace got in Morriosn’s face, Morrison asked Miz for Drip Stick. Miz tossed it to him. (Good throw!) Morrison caught it and sprayed over Mace’s head. Mace and T-Bar then knocked him over the top rope. Next they tried to eliminate Orton, but Riddle made the save. The double-chokeslammed Riddle, then turned to the Viking Raiders. New Day joined in the fight and everyone started battling at once. They eliminated Mace and T-Bar on opposite sides of the ring, then cut to a break. [c]

Saxton explained both members of a team have to be eliminated in this match. The Raiders used a double-team move to attack Riddle and eliminate him. Orton was still in the match. New Day went after Ivar. Erik caught Xavier Woods with a surprise clothesline to eliminate him. Erik slammed Ivar into Kofi in the corner. (It was pretty clear Smith doesn’t know which is Erik and which is Ivar.) Erik bodyslammed Ivar toward Orton, but Kingston kicked them over first and Ivar landed on Erik instead. Styles called it a dumb move. Riddle re-entered the ring. Kofi kicked him. Orton tossed Kofi out of the ring. The Vaikders then tossed Orton out to win. The Raiders yelled down at Styles & Omos afterward.

WINNERS: The Viking Raiders 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was solidly booked, but throughout felt more like a series of specifically planned spots and not really a chaotic brawl. It wasn’t obvious who was going to win.)



-Smith threw to a video package on Nikki Cross in the Beat the Clock Challenges.

-Backstage Sonya Deville was chatting with Adam Pearce about how excited they are to travel a country again when Charlotte walked up to them and said she was publicly pressured into that Beat the Clock match. She asked for it to be stricken from her record. Pearce said she accepted the challenge and lost. Deville said there’s nothing else they can do. Charlotte said she tried to ask nicely. She said they’re both flustered and jealous. She asked for another match against Nikki Cross. Ripley walked in and said she actually respects Cross. She said if anyone deserves a rematch against Cross, it’s her. She said she just took her eyes off the clock. Deville offered Ripley & Charlotte a match against Cross and a partner of her choosing. Charlotte said she was willing to be professional about it, unlike her partner. As Charlotte chuckled, they cut away. [c]

-A commercial aired for NXT on USA with Ted DiBiase. Images aired of Cameron Grimes and L.A. Knight. He said they both have until Tuesday night and then he’ll make an announcement that’s absolutely priceless. He then broke into his over-the-top cartoon laugh.

-The announcers commented on a replay the Raiders winning the battle royal. Then they cut back to the Raiders who celebrated their win. Ivar said he’s hungry for turkey legs. Styles and Omos walked up behind them. Omos was chewing on a turkey wing. Styles said they’re wanna-be Vikings. He said they use electricity and mirrors, but apparently not deodorant. Erik said the way he lives honors the Vikings who came before him. He said if Styles doesn’t respect him, they have a problem. Omos took a big bite of the turkey leg.

-They went to Graves, Smith, and Saxton at ringside. They threw to a segment on Alexa Bliss.

-Bliss narrated a video package about how she was once lost, but she is now rescued by the darkness which taught her everything. It showed her introducing Lilly.