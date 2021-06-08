FREE PODCAST 6/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Vallejos: McIntyre and Lashley championship match contract signing with new stipulations, Baszler on Alexa’s Playground, Ripley and Charlotte continue to build to HIAC, more (169 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by the host of “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Robert Vallejos, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include an inconsistent presentation of Drew McIntyre within the contract signing with Bobby Lashley, Drew’s future, Lashley’s presentation, MVP’s good night, persisting problems with the Charlotte vs. Ripley feud, depth across the roster, WWE pivoting when crowd responses are back, the future of Riddle and Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss as a potential champion, and much more. Enjoy!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO