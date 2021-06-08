AEW Dynamite losing sizable percentage of viewers last two Fridays, but rebounding with delayed viewership over weekend – demo data and key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last Friday night (6/4) drew 462,000 total live and same night viewers (0.38 cable rating), down from 526,000 (0.43 cable rating) the prior Friday night (5/28) in the same 9-11 ET timeslot immediately following Smackdown, according to a PWTorch TV industry source.

AEW has been preempted the last two weeks from the usual Wednesday 8 p.m. ET timeslot to Friday at 10 p.m. ET due to NBA playoff games on TNT.

AEW had drawn 821,000 (0.62 rating) and 936,000 (0.66 cable rating) the prior two Wednesday nights; the lower total was up against President Biden’s first address to Congress.

The Friday, May 28 episode that drew 526,000 viewers leaped to 817,000 after three additional days, an increase of nearly 300,000 viewers. The prior week’s 821,000 premiere night viewership grew to 998,000 after three days, an increase of just under 180,000. The week before that, the 936,000 premiere night viewers grew to 1,089,000 viewers, an increase of merely roughly 150,000 viewers.

That indicates that many viewers who usually watch Dynamite didn’t find Friday night at 10 ET a convenient timeslot, but made a point to watch on DVR over the weekend. Not all viewers who typically watch live on Wednesdays have access to a DVR, so the inconvenient later Friday slot is going to lead to some viewers missing the show entirely. AEW is still down in terms of overall viewership, but not as much after three days of delayed viewership as the initial premiere night data indicates. We should have some seven day total information over the next week or two.

The main 18-49 demographic rating was 0.19 last Friday (6/4), down from 0.20 the prior Friday (5/28). That’s down from 0.28 and 0.31. One year ago this past week, Dynamite drew a 0.44 key demo rating.

In the male 18-49 demo, last Friday’s episode drew 0.25, down slightly from the 0.26 the prior week. It had drawn 0.37 and 0.44 the prior two weeks.

The sharpest dropoff came among the younger 18-34 male demo. The last two episodes drew matching 0.10 and 0.10 ratings, down from the 0.17 and 0.25 rating the prior two weeks in that demo.