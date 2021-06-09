COUNIHAN: My New Greatest Wrestler Ever Top 100 List with a new no. 1, plus the top 247 wrestlers compiled from our panel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To some, the idea of a Greatest Wrestler Ever list is a ludicrous and headache-inducing exercise. There is the very fair argument that wrestling has evolved in both positive & negative ways over the years and the different environments and eras make ranking and comparisons impossible. Then you have another argument which views wrestling purely as a star driven business where objectively your greatest ever are the ones that drew the most money i.e. your Austin’s, Hogan’s, Rikidozan’s etc and that thinking about it any deeper than that is futile.

I understand folks having any of the above stances. However for many fans of wrestling, or any other entertainment medium be it sports, movies or musical artists – the act of simply making a list can provide hours of fun and mental engagement. Some might take their opinions very seriously; others might just do it for the fun. I remember when I was a kid, bored in school and I’d flick to the back of my copy book and starting drawing up lists for different soccer categories. My Euro 96 dream team, my Serie A dream team, my top 20 strikers etc. etc. Just the other night after finishing all of The Wire for the second time, I was lying in bed ranking my top TV shows ever when I should have been asleep.

As my wrestling fandom evolved over the years and as I got more into it with the internet and newsletters, I was drawn to things like year-end awards, MOTY lists and so on. In 2006 the fan forum SmarksChoice ran a big Greatest Wrestler Ever poll with many participants of notable message boards involved. Ten years later a large number of those who participated got together to run it back again. Housed at the ProWrestlingOnly message board, it was bigger and better this time around and had a lot more participation. It caught my eye at an early stage and I engaged in a whole bunch of “research projects” throughout 2015 to fill gaps in my wrestling watching history, and to get myself ready to submit a well thought out top 100 list in 2016. That was the year Akira Hokoto became one of my favourite wrestlers ever, and without the project that may not have ever happened. Similarly I realised how amazing Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Riki Choshu was in the early 80s in one Japanese promotion while Genichiro Tenryu and Jumbo Tsuruta were forming a classic rivalry in the other.

Five years later, and we found ourselves in a worldwide pandemic with all kinds of interruption to modern wrestling. What better time to look at doing another GWE list, I thought to myself. I spent the guts of last year digging into old wrestling, and continued that into 2021. It was a blast to go from watching Ron Garvin and Greg Valentine beating the tar out of one another to seeing a young Io Shirai in her early years at Stardom – and everything in between. Did I get to watch everything I wanted to? No of course not. One thing you’ll learn engaging in a project like this is that there’s ALWAYS more wrestling for you to watch. Nobody’s seen it all. That said, I think I’ve seen a heck of a lot, and more than enough to put together a pretty comprehensive list.

The way I approach my rankings is with the a few key codes/criteria.

•A level playing field. I keep this strictly bell to bell performance. Unfortunately I’m just limited to one language, so I don’t let promos come into this because if I did it would change the dynamics too much when trying to compare a Terry Funk to a Jun Akiyama. I don’t understand Japanese or Spanish, so I can’t grade the wrestlers from Japan and Mexico on their promos. Similarly, things like executing angles outside of matches, backstage skits etc – none of that plays into it for me.

•I don’t really count being a top star in the business for this. If you’re a top star and you routinely deliver in big show, big match situations with the eyes of the world on you then absolutely that helps your cause. However a big match situation for some might be in a stadium on worldwide PPV, and for another wrestler it might be a Korakuen Hall main event.

•Longevity. This absolutely plays a huge role. Those who were able to prove themselves as great across multiple decades get a lot of marks from me.

•Versatility. If you can wrestle different styles, against different types of wrestlers and you excel in both singles and tag settings, that will count for a lot.

•Bell to bell doesn’t just mean athletic performance in the ring. Having charisma, having an aura, that all plays a part. Also if you’re in a blood feud and you can convey that story into your match – or any story for that matter – then that will serve you well.

•Sheer volume of great matches. This counts for a lot with me and it’s probably the single thing which favours the modern performers the most. Having great matches, which build to dramatic, explosive conclusions is a much bigger part of the business than it was in previous eras. The performers are much more motivated to deliver the goods in that regard than ever before. I would say this has been the case more and more since about 2002, although for my personal taste I think we’ve been seeing a bit of a dip since 2016/2017 – as I find myself less moved by where things have been going stylistically recently.

There’s plenty more to it going through my mind than that, but I don’t want to bore anyone!

My final list that I settled on saw my 2016 no. 1 Kenta Kobashi dethroned by the wrestler that plays to my sensibilities as a fan more than any other before him including the great Kobashi. He’s gained more attention in recent years as a New Japan star, but to me Shingo Takagi has been one of the best in the world for nearly 15 years, and I’m comfortable now in 2021 calling him The Greatest Wrestler Ever.

1 Shingo Takagi 2 Kenta Kobashi 3 Masaaki Mochizuki 4 Jun Akiyama 5 Toshiaki Kawada 6 Genichiro Tenryu 7 Tomohiro Ishii 8 Hiroshi Tanahashi 9 Bryan Danielson 10 Jushin Thunder Liger 11 Shawn Michaels 12 Daisuke Sekimoto 13 A.J. Styles 14 Bret Hart 15 Rey Mysterio 16 El Generico 17 Mitsuharu Misawa 18 Dick Togo 19 Akira Hokuto 20 Chris Hero 21 Kazuchika Okada 22 Big Van Vader 23 Ric Flair 24 Eddie Guerrero 25 Gran Hamada 26 Meiko Satomura 27 Kenny Omega 28 Kenta 29 Minoru Suzuki 30 Kota Ibushi 31 Hiroshi Hase 32 Jumbo Tsuruta 33 Tatsumi Fujinami 34 Cima 35 Akira Taue 36 Katsuhiko Nakajima 37 Yuji Okabayashi 38 Io Shirai 39 Zack Sabre Jr. 40 Stan Hansen 41 Will Ospreay 42 Walter 43 Susumu Yokosuka 44 Masato Yoshino 45 Samoa Joe 46 Yuji Nagata 47 Masato Tanaka 48 Roderick Strong 49 Shinya Hashimoto 50 Naomichi Marufuji 51 Minoru Tanaka 52 Pac 53 Kurt Angle 54 Shinjiro Ohtani 55 Riki Choshu 56 Cesaro 57 Satoshi Kojima 58 Takashi Sugiura 59 Mick Foley 60 Akira Tozawa 61 William Regal 62 Shinsuke Nakamura 63 Ricky Steamboat 64 Aja Kong 65 Steve Austin 66 Keiji Muto 67 Dustin Rhodes 68 Terry Funk 69 Prince Devitt 70 Chris Benoit 71 Negro Casas 72 Kensuke Sasaki 73 Steve Williams 74 Arn Anderson 75 Katsuyori Shibata 76 Terry Gordy 77 Ron Garvin 78 Jim Breaks 79 Tetsuya Naito 80 Go Shiozaki 81 Yoshihiro Takayama 82 John Cena 83 Ricky Morton 84 Kushida 85 Tully Blanchard 86 Alex Shelley 87 Hirooki Goto 88 Shiro Koshinaka 89 Masanobu Fuchi 90 Ricochet 91 El Hijo Del Santo 92 Johnny Saint 93 Brock Lesnar 94 Jay Briscoe 95 Naruki Doi 96 Gary Albright 97 Matt Sydal 98 Chris Sabin 99 Dragon Kid 100 Randy Savage

One of the most fun things about this project was getting to share it with others who came along for the journey. My great friends Case Lowe and Mike Spears (hosts of the tremendous Open The Voice Gate podcast) joined me on multiple occasions here on PW Torch VIP audio as we discussed our research, and the great matches we’d been watching. You can check out the archives of ProWres Paradise to find those episodes including a mammoth three-part GWE wrap up series which went nearly 8 hours!

Case and Mike were among a group of us (nine in total) who combined our lists to come up with a consensus ranking which you’ll see below. As you can see it boasts an incredibly eclectic list of wrestlers across all regions and eras. I asked the contributors to share with me any thoughts they had about their GWE experience.

“I don’t think I’ve ranked anything since I was ranking favourite albums as a teenager, but putting together my GWE list was a blast. It allowed me to go back and watch some 90s Joshi that I hadn’t seen in ages, and 80s US territories which I have lots of blind spots in. Funnily enough, the top 20 or so was the easiest to rank but it got a lot harder from there. And like many others, I realized I had forgotten a wrestler after submitting it and realized that I didn’t list Minoru Tanaka, which Alan rightly castigated everyone else for not including in their lists on the podcast accompaniment to the GWE. But my biggest takeaway is that I cant wait until 2026.”

– Gerard Di Trolio, master of AJPW coverage over at Voices Of Wrestling

“As the pandemic made current wrestling more and more difficult to consume, the GWE helped remind me why I love pro wrestling in the first place. The deep dives on promotions and wrestlers was both a learning experience and a trip down memory lane. This project has shown me that there is always more to watch, more wrestlers to discover, and that even if you’ve been watching for decades, someone you may not have heard of could end up a new favorite.”

– Jamie Sessions, @JamieSessions

“I was aware of the Greatest Wrestler Ever project in 2016. It seemed somewhat overwhelming and somewhat impenetrable for being something so simple on the surface: Rank your top one hundred wrestlers of all-time. I stayed away from it then. When the list came out, I somewhat went “Okay well I guess that makes sense for them” and I went along my way. Time passed and late last year on an episode of Open The Voice Gate’s Dragon Gate USA retrospective Alan and Case talked about it, asked me to join them with it. Either peer pressure or the itchiness of wanting another project to fill my spare time worked and I agreed.

I never came into the project wanting to reinvent the wheel, I just wanted to take a look at wrestling as a whole and kind of figure out what it meant to me. Through the months, I got to fill in some glaring blanks in my wrestling viewing, talk a lot with some of my favorite people, and came back to one thought I had when I started the exercise: Terry Funk, in my opinion, is the greatest wrestler to ever live. And I’m glad I got to spend time with friends confirming that. I probably won’t go heavy on research and reassessment until 2024 or 2025, but I’m already excited about how things may change for 2026’s edition of the Greatest Wrestler Ever project.”

– Mike Spears, @fujiiheya, co-host of the Open The Voice Gate and Everything Elite podcasts

“Greatest Wrestler Ever lists are intensely personal as well as inclusive providing an excellent standard of where overall pro wrestling discourse amongst hardcore fans currently stands. My decision to curate a GWE list every year has provided a “moment in time” totem pole for where my fandom is each solitary year. That creates a list every year that I don’t feel is perfect but is more reactionary to what I have been watching and my perpetual quest to consume wrestling history. The overall cumulative list from 2021 showed the great strides of individuals such as Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega compared to their 2016 results. Speculation and anticipation are rampant on who will make a splash debut in the 2026 version of GWE. As for me, 2021 will just serve as another year to see where my journey as a wrestling fan navigated me towards.”

– Chad Campbell, @bigboysplaywcw, co-host of Wrestling War Zone at North South Podcast Connection

“2021’s Greatest Wrestler Ever project is the most amount of fun I’ve ever had working on something wrestling-related. The 2016 incarnation of the project, hosted on the Pro Wrestling Only forum, exposed me to various wrestlers and promotions that I had never had the time or energy to view before. Five years ago, I was getting a taste of Puerto Rico, 80s New Japan, and various territories in America. I adored the communal aspect of the project, even when things got heated. This time around, having Alan and Mike Spears by my side (literally my two favorite people to talk wrestling with), provided me with such joy and entertainment. I’m proud of the audio that we did and I’m always delighted to hear that people enjoyed these shows.

There will always be holes in my viewing. There’s no way to watch everything and I accept that as a reality of this project. I’m still far too ignorant in joshi and lucha, entirely unfamiliar with French wrestling from the 60s, and largely uninterested in “boom period” American wrestling. My ballot, however, shows a wide array of styles, promotions, and eras that I simply adore.

It has been hard to love wrestling in its current presentation. COVID-19 is obviously the biggest factor, but I continue to worry that a majority of people in wrestling have lost the plot. The Greatest Wrestler Ever Project constantly reminded me why I love wrestling.

That being said, this project shouldn’t act as an injection of nostalgia that keeps you grounded in your comfort zone. Both incarnations of this project have pushed me outside of my normal viewing habits and in the end, I have been rewarded by the results.

Kenta Kobashi is the greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of boots, the core Dragongate roster is the greatest collection of talent in the history of wrestling, and everything that we value and appreciate now could be drastically different in five years. Talk to you all then.”

– Case Lowe, @_InYourCase, co-host of Open The Voice Gate and Dragongate reviewer at Voices Of Wrestling

Our final cumulative listing, with all 247 wrestlers who received at least one vote. If you’re reading this and you have your own top 100, or even a top 10, we’d love to see it! Let us know on Twitter at @Alan4L and @pwtorch.

Rank Name Points 1 Kenta Kobashi 936 2 Ric Flair 915 3 Daniel Bryan 890 4 Toshiaki Kawada 873 5 Jun Akiyama 832 6 Genichiro Tenryu 819 7 Jumbo Tsuruta 778 8 Hiroshi Tanahashi 770 9 Mitsuharu Misawa 764 10 Terry Funk 754 11 Stan Hansen 736 12 Jushin Liger 735 13 Tatsumi Fujinami 734 14 Shingo Takagi 700 15 Vader 660 16 Bret Hart 651 17 Rey Mysterio Jr 636 18 Eddie Guerrero 619 19 Masaaki Mochizuki 613 20 Tomohiro Ishii 602 21 Shinya Hashimoto 599 22 Kazuchika Okada 586 23 Aja Kong 576 24 Akira Hokuto 560 25 Negro Casas 546 26 Manami Toyota 527 27 Akira Taue 503 28 Samoa Joe 497 29 Kenta 493 30 Kota Ibushi 485 31 A.J. Styles 482 32 El Hijo del Santo 477 33 Ricky Steamboat 450 34 Kenny Omega 426 35 Chris Hero 422 36 Shawn Michaels 417 37 John Cena 415 38 Cima 406 39 Nick Bockwinkel 402 40 Riki Choshu 375 41 Yuji Nagata 357 42 Masato Yoshino 353 43 Shinjiro Ohtani 350 44 Sami Zayn 348 45 Gran Hamada 346 46 Meiko Satomura 331 47 Brock Lesnar 325 48 Arn Anderson 325 49 Kurt Angle 318 50 Minoru Suzuki 313 51 Tetsuya Naito 311 52 Steve Austin 305 53 Volk Han 305 54 Kiyoshi Tamura 301 55 Chris Benoit 296 56 Pac 293 57 Bull Nakano 292 58 Kensuke Sasaki 285 59 Ricky Morton 282 60 Satoshi Kojima 275 61 Dick Togo 272 62 Yoshiaki Fujiwara 267 63 Roderick Strong 266 64 Daisuke Sekimoto 263 65 Walter 258 66 Dynamite Kansai 249 67 Hiroshi Hase 246 68 Yoshihiro Takayama 242 69 Will Ospreay 240 70 Zack Sabre Jr 234 71 C.M. Punk 232 72 La Parka 231 73 Buddy Rose 230 74 Jerry Lawler 229 75 Masato Tanaka 229 76 Billy Robinson 223 77 El Satanico 222 78 Antonio Inoki 222 79 William Regal 220 80 Mick Foley 211 81 Keiji Mutoh 210 82 Io Shirai 210 83 Susumu Yokosuka 210 84 Blue Panther 210 85 Atlantis 197 86 Chigusa Nagayo 191 87 Yuki Ishikawa 190 88 Yuji Okabayashi 188 89 Terry Gordy 187 90 Randy Savage 182 91 Cesaro 181 92 Masa Fuchi 178 93 Sasha Banks 177 94 Koji Kanemoto 170 95 Jim Breaks 166 96 Naomichi Marufuji 163 97 Low Ki 158 98 Katsuyori Shibata 153 99 Dean Malenko 149 100 Akira Tozawa 146 101 Tully Blanchard 139 102 El Dandy 137 103 Katsuhiko Nakajima 135 104 Giant Baba 133 105 Chris Jericho 130 106 Steve Williams 126 107 Bob Backlund 122 108 Rick Martel 116 109 Dustin Rhodes 112 110 Shinsuke Nakamura 111 111 Harley Race 109 112 Nick Jackson 106 113 Hayabusa 104 114 Ricochet 104 115 Sangre Chicana 102 116 Ron Garvin 100 117 Dragon Kid 97 118 Matt Jackson 95 119 Naruki Doi 94 120 Daisuke Ikeda 94 121 Akira Maeda 92 122 Villano III 91 123 Carlos Colon 90 124 Negro Navarro 90 125 Bobby Eaton 89 126 Perro Aguayo 87 127 Ultimo Dragon 84 128 Jay Briscoe 83 129 Takashi Sugiura 82 130 Mayu Iwatani 81 131 Kana 80 132 Atsushi Onita 78 133 Dusty Rhodes 78 134 Barry Windham 78 135 Jack Brisco 76 136 Sting 74 137 Megumi Kudo 74 138 Curt Hennig 73 139 Virus 70 140 Kevin Steen 70 141 Rey Hechicero 69 142 Lou Thesz 67 143 Great Sasuke 64 144 Dynamite Kid 64 145 Nobuhiko Takada 61 146 Hirooki Goto 58 147 Austin Aries 57 148 Kyoko Inoue 57 149 Go Shiozaki 57 150 Super Dragon 57 151 Rey Fenix 57 152 Masahiro Chono 57 153 Bruiser Brody 56 154 Pirata Morgan 55 155 Mark Briscoe 53 156 Black Terry 53 157 Jun Kasai 52 158 Kyle O’Reilly 51 159 Steve Grey 51 160 Minoru Tanaka 50 161 Sgt Slaughter 46 162 Yoshinari Ogawa 46 163 Taka Michinoku 43 164 Destroyer 43 165 Yoshiaki Yatsu 42 166 Ultimo Guerrero 42 167 Rush 41 168 Yamato 41 169 Takeshi Morishima 41 170 Roman Reigns 40 171 Johnny Gargano 39 172 Steve Corino 36 173 Tiger Mask 35 174 Kento Miyahara 35 175 Tsukasa Fujimoto 34 176 Lioness Asuka 34 177 Alex Shelley 34 178 Owen Hart 32 179 Stalker Ichikawa 32 180 Finn Balor 32 181 Johnny Saint 32 182 Milano Collection AT 31 183 Dr Wagner Jr 31 184 Suwa 29 185 Greg Valentine 29 186 Brian Pillman 29 187 Hiromu Takahashi 28 188 Mayumi Ozaki 28 189 Hideki Suzuki 27 190 Ted DiBiase 26 191 Davey Richards 26 192 Yoshihiro Tajiri 26 193 Masashi Takeda 26 194 Devil Masami 25 195 John Zandig 25 196 Terry Rudge 25 197 Big Show 24 198 Timothy Thatcher 24 199 Kushida 22 200 Rock 22 201 Jaguar Yokota 22 202 Tsuyoshi Kikuchi 21 203 Arisa Nakajima 20 204 Shuji Ishikawa 18 205 Kevin Von Erich 17 206 Fit Finlay 17 207 Bill Dundee 17 208 Dory Funk Jr. 16 209 Mick McManus 15 210 Atsushi Aoki 15 211 Bayley 15 212 Yoshinobu Kanemaru 13 213 Shiro Koshinaka 13 214 Goldberg 13 215 Masato Yakushiji 12 216 Ayako Hamada 12 217 Andrade 12 218 Hulk Hogan 12 219 Homicide 11 220 Yoji Anjoh 9 221 Nick Gage 8 222 Suwama 8 223 Eddie Kingston 8 224 Kotaro Suzuki 7 225 Kazushi Sakuraba 6 226 Fujita Jr Hayato 6 227 Sean Waltman 6 228 Gary Albright 5 229 Too Cold Scorpio 5 230 Ian Rotten 5 231 Jack Evans 4 232 Genki Horiguchi 4 233 Mr Gannosuke 4 234 Matt Sydal 4 235 Chuck Taylor 3 236 Jon Moxley 3 237 Mistico 3 238 Chris Sabin 3 239 Takehiro Murahama 3 240 Charlotte Flair 2 241 Andre the Giant 2 242 Cody Rhodes 2 243 Fuminori Abe 2 244 Veny 1 245 Shocker 1 246 Shinobu Kandori 1 247 Don Fujii 1

