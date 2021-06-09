VIP AUDIO 6/9 – New Japan Dominion Roundtable (w/Radican, Heydorn, Alan4L, and Fann): Okada-Takagi IWGP World Championship bout and ramifications, Ibushi-Cobb fallout, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the New Japan Dominion 2021 Roundtable, and is joined by PWTorch columnist Alan Counihan, PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. The foursome discuss the semi-main and main event first as a tandem, with the ramifications of both informing the winners of each bout, as well as the state of New Japan’s tag scene, options for challengers to the IWGP World, IWGP Tag, and IWGP U.S. champions. Alan also details the harrowing account of his viewing of the IWGP World Heavyweight championship, as well as regaling the group with a tale of a day in the life of booking EVIL.

