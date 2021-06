NJPW Kizuna Road lineups announced for July 1 & July 2, NEVER Openweight Six Man Championship set to be defended

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the lineups for their next two Kizuna Road events at Korakuen Hall that will air on NJPW World on July 1 and July 2. Both shows will air for free.

The big match announced will take place on July 2 with NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defending against Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

The complete lineups for both shows are as follows:

July 1

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yuji Nagata

Hirooki Goto vs. Satoshi Kojima

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi & Minoru Suzuki

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Jado

July 2