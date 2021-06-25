New Japan announces first NJPW Strong taping with fans, Jay White scheduled to appear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For the first time, NJPW Strong will have fans in attendance when it is taped.

NJPW announced yesterday that they will tape nine matches for NJPW Strong as part of the Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021 series on Aug. 16 at the Thunder Studio in Long Beach, Calif. This should be enough content to fill three upcoming episodes of NJPW Strong, as each show normally has three matches.

New Japan noted in a press release that tickets will be extremely limited. Tickets start at $60 for general admission and go on sale on June 30 at 1p.m ET.

New Japan announced the following wrestlers for the taping: