NJPW Strong lineup for tonight, Lawler set to defend Strong Openweight Championship vs. Fredericks in main event, how to watch past episodes of NJPW Strong for free

-The complete lineup for NJPW Strong tonight that will air on PPV on Fite.TV and stream for NJPW World subscribers at 10p.m. ET has been announced.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors

The DKC & Kevin Knight vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

Robbie Lawler vs. Karl Fredericks – Strong Openweight Championship match

-New Japan announced in a press release that they will be airing past episodes of NJPW Strong for free beginning next Thursday at 10p.m. ET. The episodes will be uploaded on Fite.TV, Youtube, and NJPW World.