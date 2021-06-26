SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. If Penta & Kingston win the match, they will receive a tag team championship opportunity at a later date.

Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

This will be the first Wednesday night edition of the show since before the Double or Nothing PPV thanks to preemption on TNT due to the NBA Playoffs. Both teams will address the match on tonight’s special Saturday episode of Dynamite.

On that show, Kenny Omega will wrestle Jungle Boy for the AEW World Championship in the main event.

