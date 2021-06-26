News Ticker

AEW announces new match for upcoming Wednesday episode of Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 26, 2021

Eddie Kingston (photo provided to PWTorch courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. If Penta & Kingston win the match, they will receive a tag team championship opportunity at a later date.

This will be the first Wednesday night edition of the show since before the Double or Nothing PPV thanks to preemption on TNT due to the NBA Playoffs. Both teams will address the match on tonight’s special Saturday episode of Dynamite.

On that show, Kenny Omega will wrestle Jungle Boy for the AEW World Championship in the main event.

CATCH-UP: Konnan to appear on Saturday’s AEW Dynamite

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021