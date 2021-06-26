VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #661 (July 14, 2001): The inside story of ECW revival in 2001, WCW wrestlers unwelcome in WWF, Torch Talk with Jerry Lawler on art of announcing, Mitchell on Deaths in Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #661 cover-dated July 14, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on the reintroduction of the ECW brand name into the WWF (for the first time) with Paul Heyman making an announcement on Raw, plus Wade Keller’s “End Notes” editorial analyzing the keys to making an ECW revival work… WWF Newswire details Vince McMahon’s decision to revive the ECW name on his TV and the lack of long-term plans, plus Paul Heyman’s involvement in the decision… WCW Newswire details Buff Bagwell wearing out his welcome with WWF wrestlers within two weeks of arriving, why Stacy Keibler got heat, and why some feel the animosity against WCW wrestlers by the WWF crew was unjustified… ETC. Newswire details a wrestler getting burned at a show… In-depth part three of a Torch Talk with Jerry Lawler who talks about the art of announcing, the heel/face dynamic perhaps being passe, and the night Owen Hart died… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column titled “Dead Men Walking” looks at what wrestlers were doing with themselves in the post-WCW/ECW era when only the WWF remained… Plus reports on Raw and Smackdown.



