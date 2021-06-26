VIP AUDIO 6/25 – WKH – WWE Cutbacks Reaction & Full Smackdown Review including Edge’s return, MITB developments, Bayley & Seth vs. Cesaro & Belair, more (31 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller with the list of WWE cutbacks and then his reaction to them. Then he reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the return of Edge, more developments with Money in the Bank for the men and women, Cesaro & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Seth Rollins, a State of the Universal Title address by Roman Reigns, a coronation of Shinsuke Nakamura as the new king, and more.

