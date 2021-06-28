FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (6-21-11) Keller & Powell talk Punk’s big news, Hogan vs. Austin talk, Sting-Hogan on Impact, more (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (6-21-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to take live calls for most of the live hour including talk about the three-hour Raw, the “Power to the People” theme, C.M. Punk’s newsworthy promo, and much more.

Then, in a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they further break down Raw and also look at last week’s newsworthy Impact including the BFG Series, X Division returns, and more.

