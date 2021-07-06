WWE stars ink endorsement deals with C4 Energy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, and Montez Ford have inked new endorsement deals with C4 Energy. Reigns, Belair, Rose, and Ford join Justin Fields, Kyle Pitts, Lonzo Ball, Te’a Cooper as C4 works to expand their roster of athletes.

“Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Mandy Rose are Superstars both in and out of the ring,” said Rajaa Grar, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Nutrabolt in a press release. “Each one embodies C4® Energy’s brand values in their daily lives through determination, resilience and hard work with no boundaries. We are proud to bring them together as part of C4® Energy team and join the WWE family. It’s exciting that we are sharing our brand with the WWE Universe, what I consider one of the most passionate fanbases that we know already enjoys the energy drink category.”

Each of these stars will appear in C4’s first global brand campaign that is set to start later in the summer.

CATCH-UP: $39 million settlement between WWE and investors gets approved