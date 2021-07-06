$39 million settlement between WWE and investors gets approved

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The final approval on a $39 million settlement between WWE and investors has been secured.

Wrestling Inc. and Bloomberg Law report that the settlement, finalized late in 2020, was approved in a federal New York court last week. The settlement stems from a class action lawsuit filed against WWE, accusing them of misleading investors as to the health of the business in Saudi Arabia — mainly the television media deal.

According to Bloomberg Law, “the settlement class consists of everyone who acquired WWE common stock from Feb. 7, 2019, through Feb. 5, 2020, and lost money as a result, with exceptions for those with other close ties to the company, Rakoff’s order said. There weren’t any objections to the settlement.”

WWE did not admit any fault and there were not any objections to the settlement.

