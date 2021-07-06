VIP AUDIO 7/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Ramifications of Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest, anticipating end of Pandemic Era, Raw & SD analysis, injury protocol, Cena’s post-WWE success, Del Wilkes (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The eve of the end of the Pandemic Era of pro wrestling and what we’re most looking forward to and what potential ominous feedback looms for some wrestlers and promoters once fans return.

A review of key segments on last night’s Raw including Drew McIntyre’s Loch Ness monster promo, New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP, and more.

A review of key segments from last Friday’s Smackdown including Edge’s promo, Zelina Vega’s return and the weak Women’s MITB storyline, Baron Corbin’s despair, and more.

The ramifications of the Jimmy Uso DUI – how WWE should handle it, how it will disrupt a key top storyline WWE is invested in.

Reflecting on the career of “Patriot” Del Wilkes.

Room for improvement on how wrestling companies handle mid-match injuries.

Email the show: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

