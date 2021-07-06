Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI in Florida

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI in Florida yesterday night.

According to TMZ Sports, Uso was pulled over by officers at 10:35 after running a red light while traveling at 50mph in a 35mph zone. The report indicates that Uso’s breath tests clocked in at .202 and .205, which is well above the legal limit in Florida.

Uso was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and was is still behind bars at the time of this writing.

