SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced four key matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

A.J. Styles vs. Ivar

Ricochet vs. John Morrison – Falls Count Anywhere

Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo – United States Championship

Omos vs. Erik

Sheamus is returning to the ring for the first time since injuring his nose in a match, the falls count anywhere match between Ricochet and Morrison will be their third match together on Raw in as many weeks, and WWE is hyping Omos vs. Erik as Omos’s debut singles match.

Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is the go-home episode for the Money in the Bank PPV event on July 18. It’s also the final Monday Night Raw inside the WWE ThunderDome.

CATCH-UP: “I Quit” championship match announced for Money in the Bank