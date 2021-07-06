FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest, end of Pandemic Era, Raw & SD analysis, Cena’s post-WWE success, Del Wilkes (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They begin by talking about the eve of the end of the Pandemic Era of pro wrestling and what we’re most looking forward to and what potential ominous feedback looms for some wrestlers and promoters once fans return. Also, a review of key segments on last night’s Raw including Drew McIntyre’s Loch Ness monster promo, New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP, and more. Then a review of key segments from last Friday’s Smackdown including Edge’s promo, Zelina Vega’s return and the weak Women’s MITB storyline, Baron Corbin’s despair, and more. From, they address the ramifications of the Jimmy Uso DUI – how WWE should handle it, how it will disrupt a key top storyline WWE is invested in. They also reflect on the career of “Patriot” Del Wilkes and discuss room for improvement on how wrestling companies handle mid-match injuries.

