FREE PODCAST 7/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Barbati: Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart make main roster debuts, Shinsuke and Seth qualify for MITB ladder match, Edge calls out Reigns, more (165 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and host of “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure,” Nick Barbati, to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the main roster debuts of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley’s injury, Carmella as Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, the prospects of Seth Rollins as the MITB winner, a debate on whether or not Edge is working as a character opposite Roman Reigns, and more. Enjoy!

