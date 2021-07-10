VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #663 (July 28, 2001): Austin turns heel, WWF Invasion PPV, Bruce Mitchell feature column on Freebirds, Jerry Lawler Torch Talk, Austin neck update, WCW relaunch plans

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #663 cover-dated July 28, 2001: This issue includes in-depth coverage of the WWF Invasion PPV with Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, Poll Results, and a Cover Story overview… Keller’s End Notes looks ahead at the future of the WWF/WCW/ECW set-up… Bruce Mitchell’s feature looks at The Freebirds… Part five of the Torch Talk with Jerry Lawler with a look at the Memphis wrestling legacy… WWF Newswire looks at the beginning of the WWF-ECW situation, Steve Austin’s neck update, and more… WCW Newswire details the end of the WCW relaunch plans… Plus reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #663

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE