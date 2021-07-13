FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Orndorff, Money in the Bank preview, Lashley on Raw, impact of crowds returning, ROH PPV, NXT, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a long-time Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” Sunday show. They begin with thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s angle at the end of Raw on Monday and what it means. Then they discuss Paul Orndorff’s career. Other topics include AEW viewership last week when they returned to the road, the importance of WWE correcting course and sparking interest in upcoming weeks back on the road, ROH’s PPV and the way the ROH Title changed hands, what could spark NXT, and a full Money in the Bank PPV preview.

