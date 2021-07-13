VIP AUDIO 7/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (10-9-2003): Fan tries to collect $100K bounty on Goldust, has Lawler lost his edge, Dusty Rhodes active in TNA, Hogan positioning TNA for new WWE deal, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline from October 9, 2003 covering these topics: Analysis of Hulk Hogan positioning TNA as leverage for WWE deal, has Jerry Lawler lost his edge, Dusty Rhodes active in TNA, Raw quarter rating trends, will some fan try to pick up $100,000 bounty on Goldust, review of TNA’s new website, Jindrak & Cade, and much more.

