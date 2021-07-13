WWE main roster star makes appearance on this week’s episode of NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT women’s division got injected with main roster WWE talent on Tuesday night.

During the Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin match on tonight’s episode of NXT, Mandy Rose appeared at the top of the ramp to the surprise of the audience. Both Sarray and Dolin were surprised and momentarily distracted as well. Sarray won the match in quick fashion and Rose simply looked on without doing anything significant.

Rose has been teaming with Dana Brooke on Monday Night Raw and most recently feuded with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Natalya & Tamina. No official word or announcement has been made as to what Rose’s NXT future looks like.

