7/13 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Ethan Page vs. Ryan Mantell, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Travis Titan, Matt Hardy in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

JULY 13, 2021

RECORDED IN JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show, giving us a rundown.

(1) MATT HARDY (w/H.F.O.) vs. JAH-C

Matt has 6 people in his corner for this match as both men traded working over hammerlocks early before Matt threw Jah-C to the outside. Matt wiped out Jah-C with a baseball slide. Back inside, Matt mocked Christian’s 5 Second Pose which allowed Jah-C to hit a few enziguris for a near fall. Jah-C ran into two Side Effects before Matt sank in The Leech for the submission. Post match, Hardy signaled to Jorah Johl, who was sitting ringside and he toweled off Matt. Jorah has apparently accepted the invitation of Hardy to join his H.F.O.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Dominant showing from Hardy before his match with Christian tomorrow. I’m interested to see where the Jorah Johl story goes as it looks like he’s going to be ordered around by H.F.O. for a while.)

(2) BRIAN CAGE vs. FOXX VINYER

Cage no sold an uppercut out the gate, connected with a sole butt and torture rack neckbreaker. Vinyer avoided an Alabama Slam with a school boy, ducked the first Cage lariat attempt, but Cage leveled him with one then a spinebuster for two. Flatliner connected, followed by the Drill Claw for the easy win.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 2:00

(Howard Analysis: Cage is more than ready for the Ricky Starks showdown on Dynamite.)

(3) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. DEREK PISATURO & ROMAN ROZELL

Rozell took down Caster early, but Max leapfrogged and back handed Rozell. Bowens & Pisaturo tagged in as the big man hit a nice gut wrench slam for a near fall. Pisaturo charged in the corner, missed and Bowens hit an Angle Slam. Caster planted Pisaturo with a back suplex on the apron, but he fought free, tagged Rozell, who cleaned house. Rozell hit a series of suplexes before The Acclaimed did a misdirection spot that led to a neckbreaker. Rozell was planted with a spinning suplex as Caster hit The Mic Drop for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Rozell & Pisaturo put up a good fight, but there’s no stopping The Acclaimed right now as they presumably will be headed into a match with The Varsity Blonds sooner than later.)

(4) DIAMANTE vs. HARLOW O’HARA

During her entrance, Diamante cut an inset promo on Big Swole saying that she’s playing second fiddle in a tag group and challenged her. Diamante absolutely crushed Harlow with a lariat early on, but Harlow got some payback with a stiff slap & forearms. Diamante hit a tilt a whirl leg sweep and her great no hand mannequin splash. Diamante hit a Sliced Bread, then locked on a straightjacket submission for the win.

WINNER: Diamante in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m happy they seem to be setting up a match with Big Swole & Diamante. That match should be solid whenever we get it. I hope this is the start of a push for Diamante.)

(5) ETHAN PAGE vs. RYAN MANTELL

Scorpio Sky joined the booth and calls Taz drop dead gorgeous. Page dropped Mantell with a shoulder tackle and corner punches early. Mantell battled back with some chops, but got cut off in the corner with an Iconoclasm and Ego’s Edge to give Page a quick win.

WINNER: Ethan Page in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: You’d think he’d be nervous, but Page looking as confident as ever heading into his Coffin Match tomorrow.)

(6) BIG SWOLE vs. SAHARA SEVEN

Snapmare and punt kick delivered early by Swole as Seven avoided a corner attack with a splash. Seven connected with a brutal sliding uppercut in the corner for 1. Both ladies slugged it out before Swole hit a DDT and some cross chops. Swole picked the ankle and sank in the Clearwater Cloverleaf for the submission. Post match, Swole responded to Diamante’s trash talk. She told Diamante to keep her name out of her mouth before her foot goes in her ass.

WINNER: Big Swole in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Like I said in the Diamante match, I’m very happy Swole & Diamante are building towards a match. They’re both long overdue for a super competitive match.)

(7) DANTE MARTIN vs. RSP

Before the bell, Martin hit an incredible no hand springboard hurricanrana to the floor. The bell sounded and Martin hit a shotgun dropkick for 1. Excalibur put over the history of Rickey Shane Page as a death match wrestler as RSP hit a pop up backdrop into a punt kick. RSP launched Martin across the ring, but Martin battled back with his double springboard moonsault for two. Martin caught RSP flush with a spin kick to the face for another near fall. RSP caught Martin with a kick before he headed up top with a rope walk frog splash for two. RSP missed a top rope senton, as Martin hit a flipping corner hurricanrana and his somersault stunner for the win.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was quite the styles clash, but it resulted in a pretty fun match. I’m happy RSP got a shot here on Dark and Dante Martin continues to be incredibly impressive.)

(8) EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON (w/-1) vs. PAPADON & SEAN MALUTA

Nice to see Maluta back in action and also nice to see Papadon make his AEW debut. Maluta & Uno started off with dueling shoulder blocks before both men made the tag. Papadon worked over Grayson with a leaping uppercut off the second rope. Uno made a blind tag and hit a dead lift German suplex on Papadon before Grayson hit an impressive slingshot senton on the apron. Maluta was wiped out on the floor but he tripped up Uno, allowing Papadon to take over. They isolated Uno briefly before Maluta missed a top rope cross body. Grayson made the hot tag as he cleaned house. Uno & Stu hit a double team pop up powerbomb, then put away Maluta with a very impressive punt kick into a piledriver for the win.

WINNERS: Evil Uno & Stu Grayson in 5:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I really hope Uno & Stu start building consistent tag wins and climb the ranks. I wouldn’t mind seeing them get a tag title shot down the line.)

(9) RYAN NEMETH (w/The Wingmen) vs. MARCUS KROSS

Kross hit a dropkick followed by a double stomp to the chest into an elbow drop. The Wingmen tripped up Kross as Nemeth sent him to the floor, taking the ref. The Wingmen did everything they could to mess up the huge hairdo of Kross. Back inside, Nemeth hit a hard corner buckle before he did a Pee-Wee Herman strut, locking in a hammerlock. Taz asks if Cher had a hairdo like Kross, to which Excalibur said if he could turn back time, he’d find an answer. Kross caught Nemeth with a corkscrew kick, but Nemeth fought back with a Rude Awakening for the victory.

WINNER: Ryan Nemeth in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Sadly Taz didn’t sing Cher this week after he made a reference. Nemeth gets back in the win column after being upset last week by Wheelter Yuta.)

(10) PENELOPE FORD vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

This was back & forth to start until Penelope hit a pump kick for two. Penelope hit a vicious slingshot into the ropes as Taz mentions how often he hangs out with Kip Sabian & Penelope, he just doesn’t post about it like a mark. Renegade battled back, but decided to trash talk Penelope, which led to a forearm exchange. Renegade ran into a gut buster by Penelope to give her the win.

WINNER: Penelope Ford in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: For only being 3 and a half minutes, this was a pretty hard hitting match. Penelope is more than ready for Yuka Sakazaki tomorrow night.)

-Backstage Matt Hardy talks about his match with Christian and how they’ve only wrestled twice in singles matches. He’s been victorious in both and will make it a hat trick tomorrow night. Matt said he was robbed of his moment since his debut was in front of no one. He said he’s busted his ass the last 16 months and refuses to let Christian walk in after 7 years and steal his moment.

(11) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. AUSTIN GREEN (w/Diamond Sheik)

Taz apparently buys jewelry from Diamond Sheik. Green had a huge size advantage in this one, as Kazarian had to use his speed in this one. Kazarian ran into a spinebuster as Green hit a double hand corner chop. Green crushed Kazarian with a nice side suplex for two. Green missed a corner attack as Kazarian kicks away Sheik, who tried to trip him up outside. Kazarian shoved him down again as Excalibur said it was like when Sonic the Hedgehog fell down, diamond rings fell out all over. Back inside, Kazarian hit a hard lariat and sank in the cross face chicken wing for the submission.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I have no idea where The Elite Hunter storyline is going with Kazarian. Green took quite a bit, but Kazarian keeps racking up wins since SCU broke up.)

(12) LEE JOHNSON & BROCK ANDERSON (w/Arn Anderson & Dustin Rhodes) vs. MARK DAVIDSON & AARON FRYE

Highly suggest going out of your way to check out Johnson vs. Jungle Boy last night on Elevation, it was a really fun match. Brock & Johnson worked over Frye in the opening minutes before Davidson distracted Johnson, which allowed Frye to wipe him out with a lariat. Quick tags were made by Davidson & Frye, isolating Johnson. Anderson made the hot tag, hitting a stalling back drop and gut wrench drop on Frye for two. Davidson landed on the apron and Frye accidentally speared his own parter through the ropes to the floor. Johnson wiped out both with a slingshot dive. Back inside, Johnson hit a thrust kick on Frye while Brock put him away with a spinebuster for three.

WINNERS: Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Johnson continues to impress and Anderson is very young, but you can tell he’s got something and it’s just going to take time. Being on a show like Dark is perfect for him to get time in the ring.)

-Wheeler Yuta cut a brief promo backstage on cracking the code that is Angelico. He proved it last week against Ryan Nemeth and will do it again tonight.

(13) JULIA HART (w/Varsity Blonds) vs. MADI WRENKOWSKI

Madi worked a headlock early and trash talked Julia before Julia hit a nice arm drag. Julia connected with a somersault dropkick for two. Taz struggled mightily spelling Julia’s name with a cheer as Excalibur points out how literacy is important. Madi hung up Julia in the ropes and dished out stiff forearms for a two count. Madi hit a neckbreaker before Julia fought back with a series of clotheslines. Julia hit a flipping corner attack, bulldog into a splits and standing moonsault for two. Julia was able to hit the running split out for the victory.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m happy to see Madi Wrenkowski back in an AEW ring. Julia continues to get her reps in and looked good here. At one point in this match, Excalibur talked about Madi’s hair and Taz said he’s very observant. Excalibur said he could be the Pro Wrestling Observer, which I got a kick out of.)

(14) THE BLADE (w/The Bunny & Matt Hardy) vs. JAKE TUCKER

For some reason Tucker tried to pump fake Blade multiple times to start, as Blade gave him a free shot, which Tucker took, multiple times. Tucker finally hit a dropkick, but Blade got his hands on Tucker, hanging him up on the top rope. Blade quickly put Tucker away with a Doctor Bomb for the win. I really liked Blade’s intensity in this one.

WINNER: The Blade in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I really enjoyed the mix tag match last week on Dynamite and they kept the possibility of Blade vs. Orange Cassidy in a singles match down the line. I’ve been impressed with Blade in this quick singles push.)

-Backstage, Dasha interviews Angelico about his match with Wheeler Yuta. Angelico acts like he doesn’t know anything about him. Jack Evans says Wheeler is a hot up and comer who is very well versed in submissions. This annoys Angelico, who wishes Yuta good luck before he breaks him in two.

(15) PRIVATE PARTY (w/Matt Hardy) vs. JOEASA & DEONN RUSMAN

Private Party attacked before the bell as Joeasa was able to fight them both off. Rusman hit a nice snap powerslam as Quen tripped up Joeasa, allowing Kassidy to hit a springboard neckbreaker. Private Party lit up Joeasa in the corner before Rusman was able to make a hot tag with a series of clotheslines and spinning slam. Rusman missed a spear in the corner as Joeasa was wiped out on the apron. Private Party hit stereo corkscrew kicks on Rusman to win it.

WINNERS: Private Party in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Really glad to see the Black & Brave trained and current AAW Tag Champs on Dark. Joeasa & Rusman are a solid team that I’ve gotten to see in the Quad City based Scott County Wrestling promotion over the past few years. They got off a good bit of offense before Private Party took over and put the match away. It was good while it lasted.)

(16) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. TRAVIS TITAN

Hobbs launched Titan over the guardrail during his entrance with a pounce. Hobbs drove Titan back first into the ring post before heading inside. Titan is screaming in pain, but the ref started the match anyway and Hobbs hit a spinebuster to win the match in technically 10 seconds.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 10 seconds

(Howard’s Analysis: Poor Travis Titan, he’s another Black & Brave guy I’ve got to see in SCW over the past couple years. He ran into a buzzsaw in Hobbs, who continues to rack up wins.)

(17) GUNN CLUB (Billy & Colten Gunn) vs. CEZAR BONONI & JD DRAKE (w/Peter Avalon)

Can the Colten Gunn win streak continue tonight? The Wingmen attacked before the bell as they spilled outside. Drake & Billy started the match with Billy starching Drake with a right hand. Colten tagged in and hit a nice dropkick for two. Billy tagged in and was hit with a Manhattan Drop and big boot by the Wingmen. They isolated Billy briefly until Colten got the hot tag, sending Bononi into his partner. Colten hit the big corner splash on Drake and hanging neckbreaker on Bononi. Colten went for Colt 45, but the numbers were too much as The Wingmen regained control. Bononi hit a Hoss Toss and Drake hit a corner cannonball for two. Drake missed a Vader Bomb as Billy tagged in and hit a Fame-Asser for two. Bononi tried dragging Drake to his corner, but pulled his boot off. Colten tagged back in and put away Bononi with the Colt 45 for the win. Billy looked in the camera saying he’s way too old for this. I would actually agree.

WINNERS: Gunn Club in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Colten Gunn is 22-0 in AEW and that’s insane. At this point, Gunn Club is going to have to be in a competitive match outside of The Wingmen, who’ve they’ve beaten in almost every possible combination. I can’t believe this win streak isn’t talked about more, regardless of what the competition has been.)

(18) ANGELICO vs. WHEELER YUTA

The build for this main event was Yuta walked past Angelico while he was dancing last week. Regardless of that build, if you can call it that, I’m really looking forward to this one. Both men did a series of counters & reversals in the early going as they are quite evenly matched. Yuta used his speed to take Angelico to the floor, but ran into a boot as he tried a dive through the ropes. Angelico worked over the neck back inside, then tried for the Navarro Death Roll, but took too long. Yuta tried for a gut wrench, but Angelico picked the leg and leveled Yuta with a forearm. Angelico briefly locked on a trailer hitch, then octopus hold before sinking in a butterfly choke. Yuta fired back with a springboard cross body for two, then a cross body off the top for another near fall. Yuta hit a Manhattan Drop, enziguri, but got clocked with a right hand by Angelico. Yuta skinned the cat off the bottom rope and hit a German suplex for two. Angelico rolled outside where Yuta met him with a tope suicida. Back inside, Yuta went up top, but Angelico caught him with a dropkick in mid air. Angelico stomps the inside of the knee and gets the Navarro Death Roll for the submission win.

WINNER: Angelico in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was an excellent technical back and forth battle. Angelico bounces back from his loss to Darby last night, while Wheeler Yuta was able to shine, even in defeat. This is certainly a match I’d like to see again down the line.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Do you remember last week when I said one more marathon show for the road? I was wrong, as this show was longer than that, still at Daily’s Place. We’ve had 33 matches in the last two nights of AEW programming. I enjoy watching Dark & Elevation, don’t get me wrong, but 33 is overkill. They really promoted Matt Hardy vs. Christian tomorrow night on this show with nearly all of H.F.O. having matches tonight. I was happy to see a few familiar faces back on Dark. Very much looking forward to Diamante vs. Big Swole down the line and liked the styles clash between Martin & RSP. Match of the night goes to Yuta vs. Angelico by a mile.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S AEW DARK REPORT: 7/6 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chaos Project, Archer vs. Mantell, Conti vs. King, more