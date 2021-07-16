News Ticker

Championship match announced for WWE Money in the Bank kickoff show

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 16, 2021

Rey Mysterio
The WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship will be on the line during the Money in the Bank kickoff show on Sunday.

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio would face The Usos on the pre-show and that the titles would be on the line.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio have defeated The Usos since becoming the champions at WrestleMania Backlash. They defeated Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to win the belts. The other matches on the MITB card include both the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches, Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, and more.

