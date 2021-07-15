Final entrant into women’s Money in the Bank ladder match revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Thursday that Tamina would be the final entrant into the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday.

The field for the #MITB Ladder Match is now set! WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion @TaminaSnuka will take part in the action this Sunday! 👉 https://t.co/2c4ZQANWpm pic.twitter.com/xsaV4BmUri — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

Tamina’s tag team partner and co-tag team champion, Natalya, is also participating in the match. Other participants include Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and the returning Zelina Vega.

Money in the Bank will air live on Peacock this Sunday July 18. It’s the first non-WrestleMania PPV in front of fans since the pandemic began last year.

CATCH-UP: Raw Rating: A bit of a rebound, but some chilling data reveals a massive exodus of viewers over the last several years not related to pandemic