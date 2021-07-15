News Ticker

Final entrant into women’s Money in the Bank ladder match revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 15, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Thursday that Tamina would be the final entrant into the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday.

Tamina’s tag team partner and co-tag team champion, Natalya, is also participating in the match. Other participants include Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and the returning Zelina Vega.

Money in the Bank will air live on Peacock this Sunday July 18. It’s the first non-WrestleMania PPV in front of fans since the pandemic began last year.

CATCH-UP: Raw Rating: A bit of a rebound, but some chilling data reveals a massive exodus of viewers over the last several years not related to pandemic

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021