Tag Team Championship match added to Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Rag Tag Team Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank on Sunday.

After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that The Viking Raiders would face A.J. Styles & Omos for the titles during Sunday’s PPV event. Monday on Raw, members of both teams faced off in singles matches. Ivar defeated Styles and Omos defeated Erik.

Money in the Bank will air on Peacock on Sunday July 18. It is the first non-WrestleMania WWE PPV since the pandemic began in 2020. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches, and more.

CATCH-UP: 7/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on final Thunderdome Raw, MITB go-home, Lashley vs. Woods, Sheamus vs. Carrillo U.S. title match, more