“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff dies at age 71

WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71. He had been dealing with various health issues. Orndorff’s son revealed the news on Instagram.

Orndorff was active in many wrestling promotions throughout his career including the WWE, WCW, NWA, and others. Orndorff was a primary heel opponent for Hulk Hogan during Hulkamania and wrestled in the main event of the first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.