VIP AUDIO 7/15 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Orndorff’s career, MITB preview, AEW rating reaction, McGregor-Poirier, ROH PPV, Raw, SD, NXT, NJPW, Slammiversary preview (149 min)

Paul Orndorff’s career and a key aspect of his turn on Hulk Hogan not often talked about.

AEW Dynamite topping a million viewers again and a review of Wednesday’s show

UFC including disappointment in Conor McGregor’s conduct.

New Japan including an issue with the needless extension of match length lately

ROH PPV including disappointment with the way the main event played out at the start and the end, but overall positive thoughts otherwise.

Smackdown including disappointment with Jey Uso’s DUI’s not seeming to factor in at all.

Raw including the Bobby Lashley storyline

Full WWE Money in the Bank PPV preview along wit a ranking of the in-ring talent of the women in the MITB match.

A preview of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary including Kenny Omega vs. Sami Calihan

NXT including the Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano main event

