FREE PODCAST 7/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (7-12-11) Keller & Powell talk about Cena’s awful promo, Punk-Cena hype for MITB, Vince McMahon, live callers (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (7-12-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss last night’s Raw in great detail with a dozen live callers, dissecting C.M. Punk’s performance, John Cena’s promos (the good and bad), Vince McMahon’s role, and where all of that was headed on Sunday at Money in the Bank and beyond. They also discussed in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow more aspects of Raw and thoughts on the TNA Destination X PPV event.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO