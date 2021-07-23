WWE announces New Years Day PPV event in Atlanta

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will run a special PPV event on New Years Day in 2022. The event will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The company broke the news with a video announcement at the Rolling Loud music festival that featured Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young and WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair.

Tickets for the event will go on-sale on August 27 at 10am. This will be the first time in history that a WWE PPV event will be held on New Years Day. The show will stream live on Peacock domestically and on the WWE Network internationally.

