7/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Fight for the Fallen – Kenny Omega & The Elite vs. Adam Page & The Dark Order, Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage, Lance Archer defends the IWGP United States Title, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 28, 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC AT BOJANGLES COLISEUM

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-Before the match, a new video hyping Adam Page and what it means to be a cowboy was played.

(1) KENNY OMEGA & THE ELITE vs. ADAM PAGE & THE DARK ORDER

Adam Page and Karl Anderson started the contest, as Omega was pulled away from starting. Page was able to slam Anderson after he tried to hit a springboard move. Then all 10 men were in the ring at the same time. The Dark Order hit a group move to get the advantage and they all were all on the outside. Alex Reynolds then superplexed Nick Jackson to the outside onto the group. Page and Anderson were back in the ring, Reynolds was tagged in. Anderson then made a tag, and all of the Elite took on Reynolds.

The Dark Order then followed up and did the same to Doc Gallows, then Anderson. After Reynolds took out Gallows, Anderson rolled him up and got the three count for the first elimination. The remaining members of Dark Order surrounded Anderson. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson hit their finisher and pinned Anderson for the first Elite elimination. Jon Silver then entered the ring and battled with Matt Jackson. [c]

Stu Grayson was battling Gallows when the show returned, he was able to get a near fall on Gallows. Stu Grayson hit a corkscrew move onto the Elite on the outside. Gallows fought Grayson to the outside and were counted out at the same time. Evil Uno and Kenny Omega were the legal men in the ring, Uno got a two count. Uno then tried a Senton, but Omega got his knees up and hit a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angle to pin Uno. Jon Silver was now in the ring going against Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson was tagged in and he hit a bulldog on Silver, and continued to work over his opponent into the break. [c]

John Silver hit an airplane spin on Nick Jackson, for a near fall. Silver then hit some kicks, but then was hit with a V-Trigger, Super Kick, and a snap dragon. The Bucks then hit an Indytaker while dunking a basketball. The Bucks then hit the BTE trigger and pinned John Silver. It was now Adam Page vs. The Bucks & Kenny Omega.

Page entered the ring and faced down Omega, Kenny spit in his face and the two men started to battle. Kenny hit a V-Trigger, Then a trio superkick, then Page kicked out at two. The three men then teamed up for a 450 by Nick Jackson as Omega and Matt held up Page. Hangman then countered a snap dragon and hit a lariat on Omega and then he took on both Bucks. Page then hit a moonsault on all three members of The Elite. The bucks tried another Indytaker, but Page countered with a double lariat and Page pinned Matt Jackson.

Omega tried to use one belt, then a second. Page dodged and hit his reverse piledriver for a near fall of Omega. Kenny then hit Page with a belt and got a near fall on Page. Omega then hit two v-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel for the win.

WINNERS: Kenny Omega and The Elite in 26:00

(Sage’s Analysis: An excellent PPV level match that feels like a gift on TV. The win by Kenny is what should have happened based on the booking of all 10 men. This helps to extend this story in an interesting and unconventional way. I am excited to see what happens next.)

-Pac was backstage and he said that the Lucha Bros rental car was canceled by someone. Andrade el Idolo and Chavo said they got a limo for them and they will arrive in style.

-Taz was in the ring and he introduced Ricky Starks to the ring to celebrate his new FTW title. A brass band played Starks t the ring, and he was kissed by an actress at ringside. Starks thanked the band and said that two week’s ago he got the FTW title and they dumped Brian Cage. Starks said that he covered up for Cage over and over again. He said that when he broke his neck, Cage never checked on him. He said that he is a star, something Cage never was in his 17 year career. Brian Cage’s music hit and he came to the ring and took out some members of the band. Starks ran out of the arena.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi from New Japan had a video, he said that he wants the IWGP United States Championship.

(2) FTR vs. SANTANA & ORTIZ

Ortiz and Cash Wheeler started the match with mat based wrestling, they both stood up and Wheeler had a head lock into a roll through, Ortiz hit some leapfrogs over Wheeler. Cash jumped out of the ring and called for a timeout. Santana and Dax Harwood entered at the same time and they both traded strikes and chops in the middle of the ring. Santana then hit a suplex and he was tagged out and Ortiz entered and they did a team power bomb on Harwood. [c]

Ortiz and Dax were battling, with Dax having the advantage. Santana was tagged in and he hit a catapult on Harwood and thenSantana dove over the rope and took out Wheeler. Ortiz tagged himself in and he hit a suplex into a roll up on Dax, then a dive out onto Cash. Santana hit a run-in knee, then he was tagged in and Santana hit a frog splash on Dax for a near fall. Santana hit several chops on Dax in the corner, Harwood countered and returned the favor. Cash entered and hit a DDT on Ortiz and then Santana hit a power bomb on Harwood.

Ortiz was tagged in, Harwood tried an inside cradle. Dax put Ortiz on the top rope and then hit a superplex on Ortiz. Harwood then hit a brain buster on Ortiz and pinned him for the win.

WINNER: FTR in 11:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good AEW tag match that felt rushed for time at points. This is a match that could us an uninterrupted 20 minute PPV match in the future. The real injury to Cash Wheeler derailed the planned end of the match, hopefully he will be ok.)

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with Britt Baker. She said that Nyla is dangerous, but she took out Rose last week. She beat her with a broken wrist. She said she needs a better defender at ringside, and that she doesn’t need the fans. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was on the stage and said that the second rampage ever would be at the Allstate arena in Chicago, The First Dance.

-Darby Allin and Sting were backstage and he said AEW is the place to be, even if you think you are the best in the world!

(3) LANCE ARCHER vs. HIKULEO

Lance Archer attempted a choke slam and then threw Hikuleo in the corner and he pummeled his opponent, but Hikuleo countered with a power bomb. Archer then worked over Hikuleo with strikes and chops, but Hikuleo then hit a power slam. [c]

Hikuleo was still in control, but he was able to get a big boot up and he hit strikes and then did the rope walk move. Archer went for the Blackout, but he was countered. Archer then tried for a superplex and hit it, leading to a near fall. Archer then hit the Blackout for the pinfall.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A basic match, Hikuleo is still pretty raw. This seemed to be more of a match to keep the NJPW relationship strong than anything else.)

-Cody was backstage and asked about his match with Black next week. Black emerged and the tow fought out onto the stage area. Malakai Black looked over Cody as he played on the stage area. Black knocked out one of the wrestlers with a roundhouse kick. [c]

-Miro said that all the challengers for the TNT title have dried up, he said God’s favorite champion will fight next week. He cut a promo and said that it was the word of the redeemer.

(4) PRIVATE PARTY & ANGELICO vs. JUNGLE BOY & LUCHASAURUS & CHRISTIAN CAGE

Christian Cage and Angelico started the match, the two men traded shots. Jungle Boy was tagged in and he teamed up with cage against Angelico. Jungle Boy went to the outside and took out Isiah Kassidy, but Matt Hardy hit Jungle Boy. Cage and Marko Stunt chased him out of the arena.

Back in the ring, Private Party teamed up on Jungle Boy in the corner. Luchasaurus was tagged din and he took out all three members of of the Hardy office. Luchasaurus then hit a German suplex on all three men, at the same time. Private Party flipped out of a slam and took out Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy entered and made the save. Cage was tagged in. Cage hit a Frog Splash and got the pin.

WINNER: Jungle Boy & Cage & Luchasaurus in 5:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Not a good match, it was obvious the show was running late. The pushing of Cage by the announce team felt very forced.)

-The Blade attacked Cage with brass knuckles. [c]

-A video showing Nick Gage’s past death matches, he said Jericho would feel this pain the rest of his life.

(5) THUNDER ROSA vs. JULIA HART

Thunder Rosa started with a head lock takedown, and then another head lock. Rosa then was able to sweep the leg and get a brief cover on Hart. Julia Hart tried to get the fans to chant, Rosa took her down with an ankle lock, that Hart broke the hold in the ropes. Rosa then threw Hart in the corner and then she hit a double knee off the top rope onto Hart. Hart dodged a drop kick, and she tried a running bulldog. Rosa countered and got a knee bar, Hart broke the hold with the ropes once more. Rosa got Hart in the corner and she hit a drop kick, and then a Fire Thunder Driver to get the pin.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 5:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A squash match, the crowd was really into Rosa which is a great sign.)

-The announce team ran down the show for next week. [c]

-Jon Moxley was in a video talking about how he can’t get into Japan, and now that he isn’t champion Tanahashi is all about going for that belt. He said that Tana is dead to him. He sent contracts to Japan to see what matches come his way.

(6) CHRIS JERICHO vs. NICK GAGE

Nick Gage had the pizza cutter in his hand to start the match. He sliced the arm of Jericho to start, causing it to bleed. The two men then brawled, with Gage hitting a spine-buster. The match went to the outside, where legit looking punches were thrown. Gage then hit a superplex and a falcon arrow on Jericho. The crowd chanted Jericho and MDK after these moves. Jericho countered a running boot and hit the walls of Jericho on Gage.

On the outside of the ring the two brawled once more. Gage went under the ring and grabbed light tubes, and threw them in the ring. Jericho entered with Floyd the bat, and hit several shots on Gage. Gage dodged a bat strike and then hit a back breaker. Gage then had the pizza cutter and cut the forehead of Jericho. [c]

Durning the break Gage threw in chairs and attempted to use a light tube, but Jericho fought back. Gage then had a member of the ring crewcut a sheet of glass out form under the ring. Jericho threw Gage through that glass panel. Jericho then hit Gage with chairs. Gage then slammed Jericho onto the shards of glass and then hit Jericho with light tubes. Gage then hit a piledriver into the glass. Gage then stabbed Jericho with a piece of broken glass in the head of Jericho.

Gage got more bundles of tubes and brought them into the ring. Jericho sprayed mist in Gage’s eyes and hit him with light tubes and then a Judas effect to get the pinfall win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I did not think that this would have been a true deathmatch, but wow it was. Chris Jericho already had my respect as a professional wrestler. But, doing a match like this at his age is why people will say he is one of the best of all time. I am very curious to see what the rating for this episode is this week and next week. I do not think this will negatively impact ratings, but we will see. If it doesn’t and ratings grow in anyway in the next 6 weeks, I think the narrative that there is too much wrestling like this and that it is bad for AEW needs to be revisited. If the rating goes flat or lowers then that is a reasonable take, only time will tell.)

-MJF got on the mic after the match and said that Jericho would next have to hit a move off the top rope against Juventud Guerrera.