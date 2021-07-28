VIP AUDIO 8/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Masato Yoshino Tribute Show Part 1, featuring Jigsaw, Kirby, Leonard, Jae (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by a series of guests for Part 1 of our Masato Yoshino Tribute Show ahead of “Speed Star Final” this weekend at Kobe World Hall. One of the greatest wrestlers of the Dragon System will run the ropes – like only he can – one last time before retirement, and we spoke to some of the people he has impacted throughout his career. This episode features an in-depth chat with Jigsaw, who had a very interesting experience with Yoshino in DGUSA, and Dragongate’s English commentator Jae Church, who will call Yoshino’s final bout. Plus memories of Yoshino from Lenny Leonard and Martin Kirby, who both spent significant time around The Speed Star.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO