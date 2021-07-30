FREE PODCAST 7/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-24-16) WWE Battleground PPV Post-show with live callers reviewing Ambrose vs. Rollins vs. Reigns, Cena & Cass & Enzo vs. Styles & Anderson & Gallows, more (153 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 24, 2016 episode featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks hosting the WWE Battleground PPV Post-Game show breaking down WWE’s July PPV with live calls and emails, plus more Draft thoughts & talk leading into this week’s big WWE brand split. Top matches on the PPV included Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena & Big Cass & Enzo vs. A.J. Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Wyatt Family vs. New Day, and Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair & Dana Brooke.

