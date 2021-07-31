Sasha Banks makes WWE return, attacks Bianca Belair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks is back in the WWE.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Banks returned to the company and saved Bianca Belair from a two on one attack by Zelina Vega and Carmella. In the main event, Banks & Belair defeated Vega & Carmella in a tag team match. As Bank and Belair celebrated their win, Banks hit Belair with the Banks Statement and beat her up. The show went off the air with Belair in the Banks Statement as Sasha taunted her.

Banks and Belair have a storied history with both main-eventing the first night of WrestleMania 37. On that night, Belair beat Banks to become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. Belair has been the champion ever since and Banks has been away from the company until tonight. A showdown at Summerslam, though not official, appears to be looming.

