Roman Reigns vs. John Cena officially announced for Summerslam

Roman Reigns and John Cena are set to collide one on one for the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The bout was made official on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Reigns and Finn Balor were prepared to sign a contract for a Universal Championship match at Summerslam, but Baron Corbin interrupted the formalities. Corbin took Balor out and attempted to sign his own name on the contract. After cutting a promo in the ring to start the show, John Cena ran down to the ring to prevent Corbin from doing so. Instead, Cena signed his name in big block letters as Reigns angrily looked on. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville confirmed the match being official later in the show.

Your official #SummerSlam poster is HERE. The #UniversalTitle will be on the line at Your Summer Vacation Destination when @JohnCena challenges @WWERomanReigns, streaming LIVE, August 21 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kfFTCp1KPS — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

John Cena returned to the WWE and confronted Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. Cena had angled for a title match, but Reigns declined the offer. Cena has been back working house shows and even Monday Night Raw on his Summer of Cena tour with WWE. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for nearly a year.

WWE Summerslam will stream live on Peacock Saturday August 21. The other announced match for the show is Nikki A.S.H vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

