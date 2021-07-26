SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena will make his return to the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden in September.

On Monday, the WWE confirmed that Cena would appear on the September 10 Smackdown show from the world’s most famous arena. The added date extends the number of dates set for Cena in WWE’s “Summer of Cena” tour.

John Cena returned to the WWE at Money in the Bank. He confronted Roman Reigns after Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Edge. Since then, Cena has challenged Reigns to a title match at Summerslam, but thus far, Reigns has declined.

