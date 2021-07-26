SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that they are partnering with Blumhouse Television to develop The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon, a limited scripted series focusing on the 1994 steroid trial.

The news was announced via press release.

The release noted the series will “delve into WWE during the 1990s,” where “infamous [New York] Post writer Phil Mushnick regularly hammered” McMahon in his columns with headlines like “McMahon Skips Through the Cemetery” capturing the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, “the nation’s most prestigious federal prosecutor’s office with a conviction rate of over 96 percent.”

Chris McCumber, Blumhouse Television President, said the series is “crazier than fiction” and will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans.

McMahon, McCumber, Jason Blum (Blumhouse Television founder), and Kevin Dunn will serve as executive producers.

CATCH-UP: Jeff Hardy tests positive for COVID-19