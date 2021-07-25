Jeff Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A Jeff Hardy meet and greet in Kansas City has been postponed due to Hardy reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. Wrestling Inc. reported the news.

Hardy was scheduled for a fan appearance and recordBar. A Facebook post from the venue revealed the positive test.

“We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date,” the post said. “Jeff Hardy just tested positive for COVID this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks. For now, all tickets will be held to await a rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, if you cannot attend the new date, please email info@leopresents.com for a refund. You will receive another email from us when the new date is announced.”

Hardy appeared on Monday Night Raw last week, defeating the debuting Karrion Kross.

