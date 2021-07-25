VIP AUDIO 7/25 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo, Impact surprise, NJPW headlines AEW, and Tag Team Turmoil (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this jam packed episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado follows New Japan as they leave an impact on Slammiversary with Jay White and Finjuice, and blow up Dynamite with Moxley defending the IWGP US Championship from “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and Lance Archer, and swing for the fences at Wrestle Grand Slam. He also covers the first two rounds of Strong’s Tag Team Turbulence and much, much, more (even some Crisis on Infinite Earths). Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO