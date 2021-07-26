VIP AUDIO 7/25 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Punk’s return, McMahon-Triple H transition, Bischoff gets it right, Hogan boos vs. Cena boos, Patterson conversation (173 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The July 19, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news coming out of the Smackdown TV tapings in Minneapolis including Christian’s first successful title defense, Kane’s character, Vince McMahon-Triple H acknowledged, Daniel Bryan news, and more.

•The July 20, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including more on the Triple H-Vince McMahon transition behind the scenes, Sin Cara speaks about suspension, C.M. Punk update, ComicCon news, Ross blogs on big stories, and more.

•The July 21, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Dana White visits WWE headquarters, C.M. Punk confronts Hunter at ComicCon, Bill Simmons talks about Money in the Bank, and Eric Bischoff gets it right regarding X Division.

•The July 22, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including how good was Larry Zbyszko and does he overstate his impact and place in history? Was Hulk Hogan booed heavily in the early 1990s and how does that rebellion compared to John Cena today? How should WWE balance TV ratings emphasis and PPV emphasis, and should they trade TV ratings if it can lead to better PPV buyrates? Would WWE benefit from bringing back the “WrestleMania Report” style mid-show break-ins to promote PPVs?

•The July 23, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including why WWE doesn’t make PPVs edgier than the PG-rated shows on basic cable, how do Torch Talks get set up, should WWE skip one weekend a month of doing house shows and what would the pros and cons be.

•The July 24, 2011 episode features the latest news including C.M. Punk makes surprise appearance at wrestling event, more updates on writing team structure, Kane’s injury, who carries WWE belts town to town, the “next HBK,” more.

•The July 25, 2011 episode features Bruce Mitchell as a guest for in-depth discussion on Punk’s return, Ross’s return, Rey’s win, Cena’s win, and the rest of a news-filled “hotshot” episode of Raw headed into SummerSlam.

