VIP AUDIO 7/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Masato Yoshino Tribute Show Part 2, featuring Shelley, Naylor, Sapolsky, Akuma, Dallas, Sydal (101 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by a series of guests for Part 2 of our Masato Yoshino Tribute Show ahead of “Speed Star Final” this weekend at Kobe World Hall. One of the greatest wrestlers of the Dragon System will run the ropes – like only he can – one last time before retirement, and we spoke to some of the people who he has impacted throughout his career. This episode features an in-depth chat with Gabe Sapolsky, who brought Yoshino to Ring of Honor in 2006 and worked closely with him in DGUSA from 2009 to 2012. Plus, after 17 years of knowing one another, Alan and Alex Shelley finally get a chance to talk on air about their love of wrestling, and specifically Masato Yoshino. On top of that, we have contributions from Rob Naylor, who is always great to talk to, Larry Dallas, who commentated Yoshino’s final Dream Gate match, Gran Akuma, who wrestled Yoshino in DGUSA, and Mike Sydal, who learned from the Speed Star in the Dragongate dojo. It was an honor to put this together in tribute to a legend.

