VIP AUDIO 8/4 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (1/5/1992): “Superstar” Billy Graham, “Dr. D” David Shultz talk about allegations aimed at Hulk Hogan, plus Vince Russo (65 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Jan. 5, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#141) which features interviews with “Dr. D” David Shults and “Superstar” Billy Graham days after appearing on the nationally syndicated “Inside Edition” accusing Hulk Hogan of betraying his public image including through steroid usage, plus early contributions to the show from Vince Russo (“Vinnie Ru”) and Donny Liable’s news report with items on Jesse Ventura suing the WWF over usage of his voice on video tapes, Lex Luger’s contract issue with WCW leading to a reduced schedule and rumors of his departure a year early, a preview of the WCW Clash featuring Sting and Steve Austin in the headline tag match, and more.

