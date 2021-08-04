8/4 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Christian Cage vs. The Blade, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia & 2.0, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 4, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) CHRIS JERICHO vs. JUVENTUD GUERRERA

Juventud Guerrera started by striking Chris Jericho and getting him in the corner. Juventud then jumped off the top rope and then knocked Jericho outside the ring. Juventud then jumped off the top rope and jumped down on Jericho and threw him back in the ring. Jericho made a comeback and knocked Juventud off of the apron, Jericho then went to the outside and started to walk and brawl.

Jericho then did a splash off of the top rope and got a two count. Juventud countered this with a series of fast punches and kicks, this led to a two count of his own. Jericho hit a spinning slam, Juventud then kicked Jericho in the head and then locked in a rest hold. Juventud then tried to do a big running move, Jericho hit him with a shoulder check and then hit series of moves to get a near fall.

Jericho hit a backbreaker and went for the pin, but the ref pointed to the top rope, as he had to hit a move off the top to win the match. Jericho then tried to rip the mask of Juventud, and the two went to the top rope, with Jericho seated. Juventud tried a top rope Hurricanrana, Jericho countered that with a Walls of Jericho. Juventud then countered and got a two count, Juventud hit a DDT and then a driver for a near fall. Jericho hit a Judas effect, he then went to the top rope. Jericho hit a top rope Judas Effect for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Not a great “AEW,” opening match. Jericho seemed pretty winded from the start and the work rate on his end was laking. But, the top rope Judas effect worked for me.)

-After the match, Wardlow beat up on Jericho and Juventud. MJF then got on the mic, he said that Wardlow would be his opponent for labor number 4. He said that he, MJF, would be the referee for the match.

-The Lucha Brothers were backstage, without Pac. It was insinuated that Andrade ruined his travel once more to the show. Chavo then offered the Brothers first class everything, but it was denied. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with The Dark Order and Adam Page. He apologized for costing them a title match, he said that he needs to handle this himself, but they need to go their separate ways. Evil Uno said that they needed to give him his space.

(2) JON MOXLEY & EDDIE KINGSTON & DARBY ALLIN vs. DANIEL GARCIA & 2.0

Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia started the match, the two traded fast paced wrestling, leading into strikes and pinning attempts. Matt Lee tagged himself in, Darby quickly got the advantage and tagged in Eddie Kingston. Kingston put his hands up and began to chop Lee. Kingston then followed up by stomping his opponent, then Lee hit a chop block to get the advantage going int the break. [c]

Kingston tried to get a tag, but Garcia attacked him. Moxley ran outside and took out Garcia. Darby Allin then did a dive and took out Lee. Moxley was tagged in and he took out every man that he could from the opposing team. He hit the Paradigm Shift, Allin then hot the Coffin Drop for the Pinfall win.

WINNER: Moxley, Kingston, and Allin in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good squash match. Moxley and Allin looked great and Kingston ate up the middle of the match like a pro. I didn’t think Garcia and 2.0 were anything special, but they were fine.)

-Brian Cage had a video talking about Team Taz and how he will be a champion and better than Ricky Starks and all of Team Taz. [c]

The Elite were backstage playing with a basketball, it was announced that the Impact tag titles would be defended next week against Dark Order. They said that no one is worthy of a title shot after Hangman was beaten. The had Brandon Cutler cut down the nets because Kenny and The Bucks have no one tonight at the PPV.

(3) CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. THE BLADE

The two brawled out the ring before the match officially started. The blade ripped off the shirt of Christian, he was not too happy and took down Blade. Cage chased Blade on the outside and was stopped by The Bunny, he then attacked Blade and threw him back into the ring. The Bunny tried to interfere, Lela Hirsch came out and made the save. Cage then did a splash onto Blade and got a two count. Blade then tossed Cage into the ropes and worked him over going into the break. [c]

Blade was in charge when the show returned. Cage worked his way back and he did a dive out onto Blade. The two men then started trading shots in the middle of the ring, Cage than punched Blade in the cornered then hit his jump slap. Can Ethen hit a rolling suplex and a diving uppercut. Cage the tried for the Killswitch, but was countered. Blade then hit a powerslam for a near fall. Blade then took off the turnbuckle pad and he grabbed the brass knuckles, but Christian hit a spear for the win.

WINNER: Christian Cage in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: a fine match, but everything about Cage feels neutral and forced by the commentary team.)

-Santana and Ortiz said that their feud with FTR isn’t over. Dax Harwood cut a promo in response saying that they couldn’t kill Cash Wheeler and he was coming for them.

-Dr. Britt Baker came out to the ring with Rebel. She was asked about being in Jacksonville. She said that this is where she became Women’s World Champion. Red Velvet’s music hit and she waled down to the ring. She said that Red was not Britt’s color, and that she wanted a piece of her. Britt said that she beat her in three minutes, so bring it. Red Velvet said that things have changed and she is a different wrestler now. Baker said she was different now as well, she was world champion now. She said they would have their match at the first episode of Rampage next week.

-Andrade was backstage with Chavo. Chavo said that the Fuego Del Sol would work for him, to shine his shoes. He refused and Andrade beat him up for refusing. Chavo said that the Lucha Bros. would never be champions without Andrade. [c]

-Adam Page was in the ring he called out the Elite and said that he needed to tell The Bucks something. Kenny Omega and The Elite entered the ring. Kenny said that Page was trying to to make new friends and rejoin the elite. Page denied that, Kenny said he (Page) is a try hard like those in the crowd. Kenny said they thought all night about forgiving gPage for all the wrong that he did, but Page no longer fits who The Elite are now. Kenny said that they do not have any losers in there group, Page attacked Omega. The entire Elite attacked him, The Dark Order came out but Uno and Grayson stopped them from saving him. The Bucks hit multiple BTE Triggers on Page. Frankie Kazarian tried to help, but he was disposed off. Omega then gave Page one more look at the title by hitting with the world title.

-Dan Lambert had a video talking about Lance Archer attacking him. He said that he would tell the truth next week and that he would bring backup.

(4) MIRO vs. LEE JOHNSON

Miro started the match in control for the most part of Johnson before and during the break. [c]

The two men traded chops, and Johnson was able to counter with a DDT. Johnson then hit a number of punches and kicks to the leg and ankle of Miro. Johnson sent Miro to the outside and he hit a Jay Lethal like multiple dives finished by a top rope dive. Johnson hit a crossbody, but Miro kicked out quickly. Miro then tried a German Suplex, but Johnson countered with a number of kicks.

Miro was still on his feet and tried to counter, Johnson kicked Miro to the ground. Lee Johnson hit a frog splash and got a near fall on Miro. Lee tried a fireman’s carry, Miro got out and hit a kick. Miro then locked in Game over and tapped out Johnson.

WINNER: Miro in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This match was really good, Miro has to be the best selling big man at the moment. He knows how to tell an underdog story within a match.)

-It was announced that Excalibur, Taz, Jericho, and Mark Henry would be the announce team for AEW Rampage. [c]