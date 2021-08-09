8/9 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on latest Summerslam hype, follow-up on Lashley-Goldberg and Charlotte-Nikki

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 9, 2021

ORLANDO, FLA.

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-Jimmy Smith introduced the show and said they’re in a rocking Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Very very few masked fans, for what it’s worth, in a state with a very high rate of COVID hospitalizations in recent weeks.) Randy Orton’s music played and he walked out smiling, seeming happy to be back. He was sporting a partial goatee. He played to the crowd, and the crowd noise didn’t seem particularly sustained. He’d gesture the fans and get some feedback, but it faded fast. The camera panned back and showed scattered empty seats in the third tier. Byron Saxton said there are a lot of questions about Orton and where he’s been and why he’s chosen tonight to come back. They cut to the announcers on camera briefly as they talked about Orton.

A “Randy!” chant broke out. He said, “This is where he’s supposed to say, Welcome to Monday Night Raw!” Suddenly “Bro!” played. Riddle rode his scooter to the ring wearing an “R-K-Bro” t-shirt with a snake riding a scooter. “Randy, I missed you so much, bro.” Fans laughed. “But, bro, where’d you go?” He said at first he thought he was hiding like an anaconda. He said he thought maybe Orton went on vacation to get some sun and sand. He then said he just missed him so much. Orton seemed a little uncomfortable while also finding Riddle a bit adorable. Riddle said once his step-dad left to get some milk and never came back. He said Randy is back, which means they can team and be R-K-Bro. Orton asked, “What in the hell makes you think I’d want to tag with you again?” He said they teamed a few times, he made a few t-shirts, and “we both got a buzz – on social media.” (Laughs.) He said he works better by himself, and Riddle has been doing well on his own. (He missed last week’s show, apparently.) Riddle asked if that means he doesn’t want to be on a team with him anymore. He gave Orton the puppy-dog eyes. Orton said they were a good team. An “R-K-Bro!” chant started. Then A.J. Styles’s music played.

Styles walked out with Omos. Styles made fun of Riddle. Styles said it doesn’t make any sense that Riddle would Orton would be a reliable, good friend given his history. Orton told Styles to shut his freakin’ mouth. Orton said he’s been at home for seven weeks watching him run his mouth. He said his ego is out of control, and the only thing bigger is “that jackass right there.” He pointed at Omos. Styles freaked out briefly, then challenged Orton to a singles match to determine who runs Raw. Orton quickly accepted and said he’d give him a spoiler how he’ll beat him. He said he’ll do it with the three most destructive words in pro wrestling (he said “sports entertainment,” but that sounds stupid), R-K-O. He then went for a sudden surprise RKO on Styles, but Styles ducked out of the ring. Omos stepped up. Orton went for an RKO. Omos shoved him out of mid-air. Orton distracted Omos at ringside. RIddle tried to give Omos an RKO. Omos blocked it and then gave Riddle a chokeslam. “Add a broken spine to a broken heart,” said Smith. (Good line.) Riddle rolled to the floor and asked for help getting up. Orton looked down at him, paused, then turned and left without helping Riddle. His music played as Riddle tried to catch up to him.

-They shifted to Jinder Mahal attacking Drew McIntyre with a chair, but then Drew returned fire with his sword.

-Backstage, Kevin Patrick interviewed Baron Corbin who’s beard and hair is longer. He said things have gotten really bad for him. He said he needs to win. He said he’s lost his crown, his cars, and his house. He said his wife took the kids and left, so he’s basically homeless. He said he was staying in a production truck and Jinder called him and offered him a chance to turn things around. He said he doesn’t love the idea of stepping into the ring with someone who can decapitate him with a giant sword, but it’s risk vs. reward. He said if beating Drew will help him get out of his financial troubles, so be it, sword or not.

-Corbin made his ring entrance. His music played briefly, but stopped after about five seconds. [c]

-Patrick asked Drew for his thoughts on Jinder offering Corbin compensation for competing against him tonight. Drew said it appears Jinder and his goons are scared of him. He held up his sword. Drew asked the audience if they should feel any sympathy for Corbin. He said Corbin once bragged about robbing a homeless man and stealing his dog. He said Orlando wants to see him beat his ass. Drew said the sword is named after his mother. He talked about how she was afflicted with a genetic disorder in her early 20s, she got pregnant with him and was told to abort, and then she died of cancer. He said she never complained for one second, so Corbin should consider how he feels no sympathy for him.

(1) BARON CORBIN vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Smith said Corbin said he’s nervous about being decapitated. He said usually that’s said figuratively, but he’s not sure in this case. Graves said he tried to Venmo money to Corbin, but his phone was out of service this week. Graves said Corbin is on Raw as part of the brand-to-brand invitational where a wrestler can compete on the other brand up to four times per year. They showed Jinder, Veer, and Shanky watching the match on a monitor backstage. A graphic hyped Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop. Drew tossed Corbin into the barricade at ringside and then they cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Corbin landed a superplex for a near fall. Drew came back with a Glasgow Kiss. Corbin pleaded with Drew for mercy. Drew said he’s absolutely pathetic, but he is starting to feel a little bad for him. He said if things are that bad, how much money does he need to get by a few days to get a meal, a bed, and “for the love of God, a shower.” Corbin said, “A hundred-thousand dollars. That’s all I need!” Drew laughed and sarcastically said it sounds totally reasonable. He then suggested 200,000 or 300,000, which led to 3-2-1 and a Claymore Kick for the win.

WINNER: McIntyre in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked that Drew expressed no sympathy for Corbin during his pre-match promo, citing his awful past and a story about robbing a homeless man. But then once he had a smidgen of sympathy during the match, Corbin got greedy and ridiculous, justifying McIntyre abandoning any sympathy for him.)

-After the match, Mahal, Veer, and Shanky walked out. Drew held up his sword. They backed away.

-Riddle asked Orton if he could at least be at ringside for him tonight. He got upset when Orton didn’t agree to it. Riddle said, “You can’t be serious?” Orton said, “I am serious, and don’t call me bro.”

-Jeff Hardy made his ring entrance.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see he’s doing well.) [c]

(2) KARRION KROSS vs. JEFF HARDY

Kross made his ring entrance. Graves said he was looking to right the wrongs of the past. A soundbite aired with Kross who said Hardy ruined his Raw debut by cheating, and he’s been eagerly awaiting this chance to revenge. He said he will force him to fall and pray. He held up his hour glass. Saxton said Kross might have been overconfident the first time he faced Hardy, but he’s focused tonight. Graves said he is cerebral and he won’t make the same mistake twice. Kross gave Hardy an overhead suplex and then went after him at ringside. Hardy reverse-whipped Kross into the ringside steps, then dove at him and knocked him hard into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Hardy climbed to the top rope, but Kross leaped up and knocked Hardy off the top rope. As Kross laughed maniacally, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, they exchanged strikes mid-ring. Hardy face-planted Kross. Both were down and slow to get up. After a top rope splash Hardy, Kross barely kicked out. He followed up with a jaw-breaker and then a roll-up with a yank of Kross’s tights. “Hardy cheating once again,” said Graves. “Hardy’s realizing he can’t beat Kross.” Kross gave Hardy a Saito suplex and then his sleeper for the win. Graves said Kross entered as a man on a mission, and mission was accomplished. After leaving the ring, Kross re-entered the ring and put the sleeper on Hardy again. Chants of “You suck!” rang out.

WINNER: Kross in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They paid the proper lip-service to frame Kross’s loss to Hardy in his Raw debut as favorably to Kross as possible without completely burying Hardy. Kross looked strong in this match, while Hardy was still competitive.)

-A replay aired of Doupdrop attacking Alexa Bliss last week as Eva Marie stood by followed by her doll Lilly standing up on her own afterward.

-Bliss made her ring entrance. She brought Lilly with her. [c]

-Graves touted WWE reaching 80 million YouTube subscribers, the most in all of sports.

-A video package aired on R-K-Bro’s history with irreverent music playing.

-Patrick interviewed Riddle backstage, asking how he feels. Riddle said he doesn’t know what to say or what to do, but he has to respect Randy’s wishes. He said he’s a stallion, so he’s gonna do what a stallion does, and ride. He rode off on his scooter. Graves said he feels a little bad for Riddle.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) ALEXA BLISS vs. DOUPDROP (w/Eva Marie)

Graves called out Saxton for having to run to the bathroom. Saxton matter-of-factly said, “If you gotta go, you gotta go.” Graves asked if Lilly is a sanctioned manager. A few minutes in, Doudrop trash-talked Lilly who was sitting on the top turnbuckle. Lilly’s eyes winked, and Doudrop looked on shocked. Bliss rolled up a DISTRACTED Doudrop for the win. Eva chewed out Doudrop at ringside.

WINNER: Bliss in 3:30.

(Keller’s Analysis: Speaking of risk/reward, the risk of turning off a lot of viewers with nonsense like that wink is greater than the reward.)

-Backstage, Miz told John Morrison he can’t stand Damien Priest. Sheamus walked up and said he can’t stand ridiculous outfits and catchphrases. Miz asked whom he is referring to. Sheamus said Morrison, because he cost him his match last week. Morrison said he must be trippin’, so prepare to be drippin’. He aimed his water-blaster at him. Sheamus said he wants to “crush that rat, Ricochet.” He told Morrison he better get the job done tonight or else he’s in for a hell of a drought.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance. Graves said he’s looking to permanently ground Ricochet. [c]

-They aired postcard shots of Orlando, Fla. and Amway Center.

(4) SHEAMUS vs. RICOCHET – Non-title match (billed as a “Championship Contenders Match”)

Back and forth action early. Ricochet ducked a charging Sheaus attempting a Brogue Kick, then dropkicked through the ropes and send Sheamus into the announce desk. Ricochet then landed a springbaord crossbody onto the announce desk. [c]

Back from the break, Sheamus was in control. He said Ricochet has to risk everything to overcome the physical disparity with Sheamus. Ricochet bounced off of Sheamus’s face guard when he went for a flying headbutt. Sheamus then finished him with a Brogue Kick.

WINNER: Sheamus in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: As you’d expect, this was a good match with Ricochet flying around and Sheamus ultimately overpowering him.)

-After the match, Damien Priest walked out and confronted Sheamus in the ring. Sheamus backed down, but then tried to sneak attack Priest as soon as he turned his back. Priest sensed he was coming, so he backdropped him over the top rope. Sheamus threw a bit of a fit. Morrison’s ring entrance then began. [c]

(5) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. JOHN MORRISON (w/Miz)

Morrison landed a corkscrew dive to ringside. Later, when Priest set up his Reckoning, Miz sprayed him with the water blaster. Priest was briefly DISTRACTED, but held on and finished Morrison with the Reckoning. Priest went after Miz at ringside and grabbed at his tie. Miz stood in protest, revealing he didn’t need to be in the wheelchair any longer. Miz looked nervous that he exposed his deception. He sprinted to the back.

WINNER: Priest in 5:00.

-Priest grabbed the mic afterward and said for months they’ve all seen Sheamus come out there running his mouth, picking off his opponents when they aren’t looking. Sheamus walked out and said he expects Priest to say it to his face. Priest said, “Yeah, real rich.” He said Sheamus runs his mouth and treats people like garbage. He called him a straight-up bully. He said he wants to face him at Summerslam for his U.S. Title and do to him what he’s done to bullies his whole life. Sheamus said he talks a big game, and maybe he is a bully, and maybe he likes it. He said he doesn’t care what Priest or the fans think, he will put him in his place. He said he better be ready for the fight of his life. Morrison tried to attack Priest from behind, but Priest sensed him coming and gave him a boot to the face. Priest told Sheamus that will be him at Summerslam. Saxton said he hopes the match becomes official.

-The announcers commented on a replay of the Mace & T-Bar vs. Mansoor & Mustafa Ali match last week including Mace & T-Bar giving him a double chokeslam after the match when he charged at them.

-Mansoor apologized to Ali and said he got him a new jacket to show he’s sorry. Ali liked the new jacket. He t0ld Mansoor he’s sure he’ll do better next time, but he’s going to show him tonight, so watch and learn.

-Mace & T-Bar made their way to the ring. [c]

(6) MUSTAFA ALI (w/Mansoor) vs. T-BAR (w/Mace)

Ali dropkicked T-Bar to the floor a minute in. T-Bar caught Ali and rolled through and spun him hard into the barricade at ringside. Nice sequence. Back in the ring, he landed a discus thrust kick for a believable near fall. He followed up with a backbreaker, but Ali draped his leg on the bottom rope to stop the ref’s count. Mansoor yelled at T-Bar from ringside. Mace hit Mansoor and yelled, “Snitches get stitches!” That DISTRACTED T-Bar, giving Ali a chance to recover and escape his chokeslam and counter him with a roll-up. T-Bar pushed out. Ali landed a tornado DDT off the middle rope and then followed up by climbing to the top rope. T-Bar kicked Ali off balance on the top rope, then landed a Feast Your Eyes knee to the jaw for the win.

WINNER: T-Bar in 3:00.

-After the match, T-Bar and Mace were going to double-slam Ali again, Mansoor made the save with a flying dropkick on T_Bar. He then beat up Mace and knocked him to the floor.

-Reggie did a photo shoot backstage and talked about how he can used to being 24/7 Champion. Tozawa and R-Truth attacked him in disguises. Reggie used his acrobatics to avoid them and escape out the exit doors.

-The announcers hyped that Bobby Lashley would speak next. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Lashley and MVP made their ring entrance.