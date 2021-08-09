Bronson Reed and Jake Atlas react to being released, both express words of optimism about their futures

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two of the wrestler who were cut by WWE from the NXT roster last week have made public statements. Jake Atlas, who had tweeted hours before he was released that he was celebrating five years as a pro wrestler, said he “worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I ahve with a limited understand of who and what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way.”

Bronson Reed posted a video. He said he was shocked and upset. He said his wife has kept him positive. He said after taking time to process what has happened, he wanted to reach out to the fans who have supported him. He said it means a lot to him that he was trending on Twitter. He thanked NXT, including Hunter and Shawn Michaels, for believing in him. He thanked the coaches and the wrestlers, too. “It was a great locker room to be part of,” he said. He said he firmly believes he is the best super-heavyweight in the world. “As they say, one door closes and another one opens. For me, many doors are open. So now it’s just a matter of which one I want to walk through.”

