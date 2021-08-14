VIP AUDIO 8/13 – AEW Rampage Post-show: Sage & Sullivan talk to on-site correspondent and review Omega vs. Christian, Baker vs. Velvet, first impressions of new show (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this premiere edition of the latest VIP-exclusive podcast, the AEW Rampage Post-show, host Tyler Sage is joined by Ryan Sullivan from the Podcast of Honor to discuss Kenny Omega vs. Christian, Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet, and Miro vs. Fuego del Sol, plus other aspects of the debut of this new Friday series on TNT. They also talk with an on-site correspondent.

