FREE PODCAST 8/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: On-site report from Tulsa, Cena-Reigns pros and cons, McAfee brilliance, live callers, emails (182 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent who attended in Tulsa, Okla. on the last 20 minutes of the show. The on-site correspondent includes details of what happened off-air including the attendance, crowd chants, t-shirts, fan signs leading to near violence, what Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman did during that long commercial, fan response to various wrestlers, and more. Wade and Brandon talk with callers about what worked and didn’t work with the Reigns-Cena segment, Sasha Banks suddenly having friends who were just her rivals, Shinsuke Nakamura’s IC Title reign, the father-son dissension brewing with Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins’ promo on Edge, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO